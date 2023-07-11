Amazon Web Services (AWS) steps up in enhancing user interaction understanding by introducing Clickstream Analytics. This cutting-edge solution empowers users to establish a holistic solution within their AWS accounts for capturing, processing, storing, analyzing, and visualizing customers’ clickstreams on their web and mobile platforms.

Clickstream pertains to the series of click-based navigation that a specific user undertakes when interacting with a web or mobile application. Leveraging this feature within AWS allows businesses to not only track this data but also maintain it within their AWS account security and compliance boundaries. This capability facilitates data processing customization, enhances analytics flexibility, and bolsters businesses in generating and maximizing their operational value.

Clickstream Analytics can be intricately associated with existing business system data for profound insights. The storage of this analysis data within their AWS provides the ability for companies to correlate this data with their existing system data. This function that may be complex with other analytics solutions can potentially create artificial data silos, a concern noted by AWS.

The solution includes dedicated Java and Swift SDKs for integration with mobile platforms. These SDKs are designed to seamlessly gather data and offer developers a straightforward API for gathering app-specific data. The handling of minor tasks such as local data buffering, backend data transmission, managing retries during communication errors, and more is taken care of.

Two pre-installed plugins equip the solution: User-Agent enrichment and IP address enrichment. These plugins add extra related data to the User-Agent and the client applications' geolocation used IP address.

In its standard form, the solution equips users with an Amazon Redshift Serverless cluster to achieve cost-effectiveness. Users, however, have the freedom to choose a provisioned Amazon Redshift configuration that matches their performance and budget requirements.

A unique array of pre-assembled dashboard visualizations for reporting user acquisition, activity, and engagement is incorporated into the solution. These dashboards utilize the data housed within Amazon Redshift. Users can create additional analytics and dashboards, utilizing their desired tools and services.

The AppMaster no-code platform could be an excellent tool to consider when looking to supplement these additional analytics. Enabling businesses to build robust web and mobile applications with ease, the platform could serve as a valuable partner in extracting maximum benefits from AWS’ Clickstream analytics. For further details on the use of no-code platforms check out our comprehensive guide.