Document collaboration and editing tool, Google Docs, now offers an automated line numbering feature, enhancing its utility for legal professionals and others who regularly reference specific parts of texts. This novelty enables automatic line numbering throughout a whole document, on individual pages, or within certain sections.

The addition of line numbers can significantly streamline the referencing process in lengthy documents. Lawyers, researchers, and others in similar roles can now pinpoint exact lines without the pain of manually searching through unwieldy pages and paragraphs.

Users can easily enable this feature once their documents are set in 'paged mode'. The adjustment includes visiting 'File', choosing 'Page setup', and opting for 'Pages'. Subsequently, under the 'Tools' menu, select 'Line numbers' followed by 'Show line numbers', thereby instigating an automatic line numbering process. The line numbers will remain visible even on printed versions of the documents, ensuring consistent referencing across both digital and physical copies.

This feature negates the need for third-party extensions or intricate table formations to insert line numbers in documents hosted on Google Docs. Notably, the functionality is timely, given that Microsoft Word has performed this service for an extended period. The update is a welcome step for Google Docs in meeting its competition.

In addition to automatic line numbering, Google Docs has unveiled a slew of minor yet impactful enhancements lately. These include a more streamlined process for adding alt text and the facility to monitor non-printing characters. The suite of improvements collectively bolster the platform's usability, mirroring the adaptability of other leading no-code platforms, like AppMaster.

While creating apps without coding has been the prevalent trend in the tech industry, automatic line numbering in Google Docs exemplifies the same principle of automation and productivity in word processing software. It reinforces Google's commitment to simplification and time-efficiency in document management.