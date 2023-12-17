Apple's New Pilot Program Aims to Promote Subscription Bundling among Developers

Apple is pioneering a novel initiative geared towards empowering developers with the ability to offer joint discounts on active subscriptions. Named “contingent pricing for subscriptions,” the pilot program will enable two-or-more developers to offer shared discounts provided that every subscription involved remains active. This strategy creates an environment conducive to forming novel alliances between developers, and accordingly expanding the scope of subscription benefits.

The new scheme, according to tech news site 9to5Mac, will permit developers to employ these discounts within App Store advertisements, third-party marketing initiatives, and within the applications themselves.

Pete Hare, an engineering manager at Apple, elucidated on the functionality of this new program in a LinkedIn post. He assured that Apple plans to 'manage all the eligibility assessments and commercial activities', thereby simplifying the process for users who wish to subscribe to the promoted applications. This can be executed 'in one swift move, directly from email hyperlinks or the App Store itself.'

While the promise of this new program offers enormous potential, Apple admits that the benefits are not immediate. Developers are to gradually integrate into this new initiative over the ensuing months.

The future strategy of Apple in the European Union, where the company will soon have to facilitate third-party app stores, now needs to be attractive to both developers and customers. This necessitates assisting developers in maximizing their revenue generation and providing innovative avenues to entice customers. The introduction of a program like 'contingent pricing for subscriptions' could be a significant step in that direction.

AppMaster, a leading no-code platform known for its powerful toolset for creating backend, web, and mobile applications, recognizes the importance of such collaborations and supports Apple's new initiative. As ever, the platform is continuously improving its offerings and procedures to foster a more interactive, efficient, and scalable application development framework, embracing initiatives that promote creativity, collaboration, and customer benefits.