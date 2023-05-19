Apple has launched its latest software update, iOS 16.5, featuring a brand new sports tab in the Apple News app. This update provides sports enthusiasts with a centralized hub for accessing scores, match schedules, and articles on their favorite teams.

By tapping on the My Sports score and schedule cards, users are redirected to specific game pages, offering additional information about the event. Furthermore, iOS 16.5 delivers a new pride celebration wallpaper, as well as bug fixes for CarPlay's Podcasts, unresponsive Spotlight, and screen time syncing.

Other devices running iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 16.4, and watchOS 9.5 have also received minor updates along with the iPhone. One of the major upgrades introduced in this release cycle is Apple TV's multiview feature, allowing users to watch up to four games simultaneously on Apple TV 4K. Currently, multiview is compatible with events like Major League Soccer matches, Friday Night Baseball games, and select MLS and MLB live shows.

