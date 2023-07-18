Joining the efforts of other media operators to maintain steady audio levels, YouTube is investigating a novel feature known as 'Stable Volume'. This function is designed to standardize the audio levels across the multitude of videos on their platform, providing a smoother user experience. The concept of audio leveling is not a new one, with similar functionality found in an assortment of devices including smart televisions, sound systems, and other media players such as Roku, renowned for its Automatic Volume Leveling capability aimed at combatting the issue of overly loud commercials.

The presence of the 'Stable Volume' control on the YouTube mobile application was first noticed by a range of users, despite the absence of any official declamation of its launch. Among those who spotted it was M. Brandon Lee, a reputable YouTube creator associated with the 'This Is Tech Today' channel. Speculating on the function of the feature, Lee suggested in a recent tweet that it might serve as a normalizer and compressor regulating volume levels to avoid sudden shifts in audio intensity across different videos and even within individual videos.

Confirming the conjectures of Lee and others, YouTube published a statement affirming the existence and aim of this innovation. In the words of a YouTube representative, 'We are in the process of testing a new YouTube listening control feature that facilitates a more uniform sound for users consuming videos'. They also stated that the feature was still in the experimental phase and was being tried across multiple mobile platforms worldwide.

