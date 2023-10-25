In the context of custom functions within the AppMaster no-code platform, a "method" is a pre-defined, reusable procedure or function that can be invoked within the application's business logic or by the user interface components. Methods play a crucial role in the applications developed using this platform, allowing customers to implement a variety of functionalities in their applications without having to write any code.

Methods in AppMaster are designed for flexibility, reusability, and maintainability, enabling customers to create efficient and effective applications. According to industry studies, the usage of methods in no-code platforms can save up to 70% of development effort and reduce the risk of errors by up to 50%, compared to traditional programming approaches.

AppMaster's visual BP Designer enables customers to create Business Process (BP) methods for backend, web, and mobile applications. These methods can be easily invoked by the user interface components or other methods through simple drag-and-drop actions. BP methods can be further customized to suit specific requirements and can be created for different application levels, including data models (database schema), business logic, or REST API and WSS Endpoints.

One of the key benefits of using methods in AppMaster is their modular nature. Customers can create methods that encapsulate specific logic or functionality and then reuse these methods across their projects, reducing redundancy and improving maintainability. By separating concerns and organizing the application logic into methods, customers can build applications that are easier to understand, modify, and maintain.

Methods in AppMaster cover a wide range of functionalities, such as data manipulation, validation, calculations, notifications, and integrations with other systems. This versatility allows customers to create complex, feature-rich applications using the no-code platform. For example, a customer can create a method to calculate discounts based on predefined rules, a method to send email notifications when specific conditions are met, or a method to integrate third-party APIs to fetch external data and process it.

The AppMaster platform is designed for scalability and supports the creation of high-performance applications by leveraging the power of modern technologies. Generated backend applications use Go (golang), web applications use the Vue3 framework and JS/TS, and mobile applications use AppMaster's server-driven framework based on Kotlin and Jetpack Compose for Android and SwiftUI for IOS. This ensures that the methods implemented in the applications perform optimally and meet the demands of enterprise or high-load use-cases.

Building applications with methods in AppMaster also ensures seamless integration with existing infrastructure. The platform supports the use of any Postgresql-compatible database as the primary database, and the generated applications are designed to work efficiently within various environments, whether it's cloud-based or on-premises. Furthermore, AppMaster provides options to export executable binary files or even source code to customers with different subscription plans, enabling them to have full control over their applications and deployment strategies.

Another advantage of using methods in AppMaster is the elimination of technical debt. The platform generates applications from scratch every time a change is made to the blueprints, ensuring that the final product is always aligned with the latest requirements and has no lingering artifacts or issues. This approach results in more reliable applications and can significantly reduce maintenance costs and effort over time.

In conclusion, methods in the AppMaster no-code platform serve as a key building block for creating custom functions in backend, web, and mobile applications. Utilizing methods in AppMaster enables customers to develop applications in a modular, maintainable, and efficient manner. By leveraging the platform's visual BP Designer, wide range of available functionalities, and scalable architecture, customers across various industries can benefit from a faster and more cost-effective application development process.