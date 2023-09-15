ACID Properties (Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability)

In the context of relational databases, ACID properties refer to the fundamental characteristics that database management systems (DBMS) must possess to ensure the reliability and robustness of transactions. ACID is an acronym, representing the properties of Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, and Durability. When these properties are maintained, the database can provide strong guarantees about the integrity and correctness of the data, even in complex, multi-user, or high-load environments.

Atomicity is the property that ensures a transaction is either fully completed or not executed at all. In other words, all the operations involved in a single transaction are treated as a single, indivisible unit. If any operation within the transaction fails, the entire transaction is considered unsuccessful, and all changes made during the transaction are rolled back. Atomicity is crucial for maintaining data integrity, as it prevents the database from entering an inconsistent state due to partially completed transactions. For example, in a banking system, transferring funds between two accounts involves a debit from one account and a credit to another. If only one of these operations succeeds, atomicity ensures that the other operation is also executed, preserving the consistency of the financial records.

Consistency refers to the property that ensures a database remains in a consistent state before, during, and after a transaction. It requires that the database starts with a consistent state and that any constraints or business rules are upheld throughout the transaction. After the transaction is completed, the database should again be in a consistent state. Consistency ensures that the data adheres to all defined schema constraints, such as unique keys, foreign keys, and check constraints. For instance, in an inventory management system, consistency rules could dictate that the stock level for a product cannot be negative. If a transaction attempts to reduce the stock level below zero, the transaction would be aborted, ensuring the consistency of the inventory data.

Isolation is the property that ensures each transaction is isolated from and unaware of other concurrent transactions. This means that the operations of one transaction are not visible to other transactions until the transaction is fully completed. Isolation prevents undesirable side effects that may occur when multiple transactions attempt to access or modify the same data concurrently, such as lost updates, dirty reads, or non-repeatable reads. There are varying degrees of isolation, from a low level that prioritizes performance and concurrency but may allow inconsistencies, to a high level that prioritizes data consistency and isolation at the expense of performance. Achieving the appropriate balance between consistency and performance is essential, depending on the specific requirements of the application.

Durability guarantees that once a transaction is successfully completed, its effects on the data are permanent and will not be lost. This property ensures that the database remains stable, even in the event of system failures or crashes. Durability can be achieved through various techniques, such as write-ahead logging and journaling, where changes are first written to a log before being applied to the database. In the case of a system failure, the log can be used to recover the lost data and restore the database to a consistent state. Durability is particularly important for applications that deal with critical data, such as financial transactions, where data loss could have severe consequences.

AppMaster no-code platform employs ACID properties to ensure the reliability and integrity of the applications it generates. Its applications can work with any PostgreSQL-compatible database as a primary database, leveraging the strong ACID guarantees of PostgreSQL. With built-in support for database schema migrations, consistency checks, and transaction management, AppMaster empowers users to create robust, scalable, and consistent back-end, web, and mobile applications, even in high-load or enterprise use-cases. This combination of ease-of-use, flexibility, and rigorous adherence to ACID properties has helped AppMaster become a leading solution for rapid, cost-effective, and future-proof application development.