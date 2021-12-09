Do you own a startup or established business? Then, most likely, you already had to automate and optimize business processes using technology, and it did not always end for your startup or business without any problems.

Today, the world of the IT industry does not limit you: development allows a business or startup owner to complete tasks quickly. For example, no-code app building helps automate business processes without a single line of code and creates business apps overnight.

The development of platforms and no-code tools enables anyone to become a developer in their own business, startup or hire a separate no-code specialist, whose services will cost ten times cheaper than the work of a developer's team.

What is application development without code (zero-code, no-code, code-free)?

No-code development creates applications based on a block-building system, which allows you to build apps as a constructor from the elements you need without a line of code. Blocks and their integrations are pre-designed and coded. Also, the code can be generated by artificial intelligence without the participation of developers. It speeds up the development process of any app tens and even hundreds of times and makes it very economical and affordable for any startup or business.

The Best No-Code Apps And Tools

We've collected the best app building and no-code tools in the article. Check it out and choose which app development platform and no-code tools are right for you.

AppMaster.io

AppMaster.io is a functional no-code platform for building apps of any complexity. The platform generates about 22,000 lines of code per second and focuses on the visual development of apps using blocks and relationships between them. Key benefits:

real backend and clean code, not imitations in the form of web pages;

development of server, mobile, and web apps on the one platform;

a convenient visual editor of business processes drag-and-drop with which you can create both a simple taxi;

application and an application for launching rockets into outer space;

generated code is every time anew, so there is no technical debt (yes, with our generation speed, we can afford it);

more than 40 ready-made modules and integrations with popular services;

code auto-generation using AI and API documentation;

the adaptability of functions to the needs of the customer (an economical solution for a startup);

exporting the source code;

work with cloud services;

automation of business processes of any complexity;

work with bots and robots;

the ability to create apps with an accelerator and much more.

AppMaster.io continues to evolve and strive for high optimization, full of uniqueness and versatility. Your imagination only limits development on AppMaster.io. We pride ourselves on making the list of the best no-code app builders.

Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a no-code tool and apps platform that helps create websites, mobile apps, chatbots, design elements (logos, posters, brochures, business cards). Promises to create a mobile app in 3 steps. Supports integrations with over 300 popular services and tools such as Discord, Slack, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Trello, and more. Has as additional bonuses live chat of customer service and courses on no-code development.

Nintex Process Platform

Nintex Process Platform includes low-code workflow automation, robot-assisted automation, creation of electronically signed documents, dynamic online forms for collecting and sending data, mobile apps, process analytics, integrations with popular tools and services, and much more. It uses a no-code building constructor with the drag-and-drop method.

AppSheet

AppSheet builds apps without code in 4 ways:

connecting data sources such as Excel , Google Sheets , SQL , else;

, , , else; by copying the sample app;

using an add-in for Google Tabs , Google Forms , Excel ;

, , ; using the declarative native programming tool SPEC .

Here you can create a mobile app, copy a ready-made template for a relatively simple app and edit it. It is possible to create customized buttons, actions and implement automation.

Airtable

Airtable is a no-code tool that looks like a spreadsheet. Manipulation of blocks allows you to customize the interactions between them flexibly. Airtable also lets you change your software when your business goals change. Enables the company to have a wide range of use cases. It supports several types of data viewing, many integrations, for example, with Asana, Dropbox, Evernote, GitHub, Gmail, Google Drive, social networks, and others.

Quickbase

Quickbase is a no-code development platform that improves business processes by analyzing and automating complex and disparate processes and provides real-time agility. Connects and stores companies' databases and provides access to all the necessary information immediately upon request.

Ninox

Ninox creates apps without code for the required workflow. Ninox allows you to integrate apps from different company departments to optimize operations. For example, to connect CRM, or ERP, to store project management data, administration reports, data from the sales department and HR department in one place.

SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow is a comprehensive omnichannel no-code app development platform integrating customer and employee engagement tools. Focused on creating different types of surveys and more. Key platform features include:

classic polls that ask one question at a time;

chat-style polls that switch from static to dynamic conversations;

offline polls that allow you to collect reviews even from locations without the Internet;

NPS surveys to measure customer sentiment with a single question;

360° assessment of the effectiveness of employees in various fields of activity and the creation of personal development plans;

tools for creating meaningful reports;

user management capabilities to streamline workflow;

single sign-on to the platform;

IP restrictions;

exchange of polls on multiple channels;

integration of other services;

custom CSS.

Salesforce Platform

The Salesforce no-code platform extends the capabilities and functionality of CRM. Its drag-and-drop simplicity allows almost anyone to build no-code apps that automate business processes or help customers find important information. Salesforce lets you customize your app development in your preferred language if you're a developer. Users can run and manage apps written in open languages ​​such as Ruby, Java, and PHP. Applications can be edited in the cloud before publication and run on mobile devices, tablets, and the Internet.

Jotform Tables

Jotform Tables is a free no-code platform designed to improve business productivity. The platform can collect essential data using online forms and automatically sync responses to spreadsheets, keeping all information in one secure collaboration workspace. Jotform Tables offers over 250 free table templates. You can import existing CSV or Excel files or add data manually. It is possible to view and manipulate data in tables and calendars, reports, and cards. There are functions for adding columns, formulas, filters, and searches. Links are easy to provide to other users and work together on a project. The platform is a hybrid, connected database spreadsheet that you can organize your entire team.

Landbot

The no-code platform helps you create chats for your audience with an intuitive no-code builder, drag-and-drop method of multiple UI elements, multichannel web interaction, WhatsApp messenger, and FB. Landbot supports advanced data workflows, NLP, Dialogflow, and real-time integration with other leading apps. Optimizes every step of your customer journey from lead generation to customer support without a single line of code.

Quixy

Quixy is a cloud-based no-code business app builder that empowers non-coding users to automate workflows and build enterprise-grade apps with a simple drag-and-drop. Quixy provides dozens of out-of-the-box solutions for various use cases such as CRM, project management, HRMS, travel and expense management, service request management, and more. You can try this no-code app builder with a 21-day free trial.

Kintone

Kintone is a line-of-business app-building system that lets you create apps, workflows, and databases for your teams and organizations without a single line of code. Kintone users can build apps that automate business processes, collaborate on projects/tasks, and quickly report complex data using clicks instead of code. For users who need to get started right away, Kintone also provides dozens of out-of-the-box apps for various scenarios such as CRM, project management, and more.

Bubble

Bubble is also one of the best no-code app builders. Bubble offers a web editor and cloud hosting platform where users can create fully custom web apps and workflows, from simple prototypes to complex marketplaces, SaaS products, interactive multi-user apps like Facebook or Airbnb. The service takes a source from the concept of visual programming and drag-and-drop technology. Bubble allows you to structure and store all data, create custom logic, logistics within a service, and apply UX design. In addition to the frontend, Bubble gives you the ability to create a backend. Bubble also allows you to process data entered by users and connect a massive number of third-party services.

Adalo

It is a builder of mobile apps without any line of code published in the App Store and Play Market. Users like the platform for its intuitive interface, beautiful templates, and simplicity. Almost anyone can build a mobile app with Adalo. To learn how to work in Adalo, you do not need to study the tutorials for a long time. The toolbar is intuitive and not cluttered with unnecessary things, but the functionality of the platform is limited.

Conclusion

No-code app builders and no-code tools are actively developing and will continue to evolve. Already you can find among them the platform and the tool that will help your business acquire a practical and convenient app or even completely switch to the online mode of operation without a single line of code. The possibilities of codeless technologies are getting easier every day and increasing their reach among users. With our AppMaster.io service in beta testing, you can get free access and try to create your first working app without a code.