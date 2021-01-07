A website's design should be able to accomplish two goals simultaneously: communicate its intended point while also keeping the visitor interested. Consistency, colors, typefaces, pictures, simplicity, and functionality are all elements that contribute to effective website design.

When developing a website, several crucial aspects contribute to receiving it. A well-designed website, for example, may help establish trust and encourage visitors to take action. Creating a fantastic user experience entails ensuring that your website's design is optimized for usability (form and aesthetics) and ease of use (functionality).

Main web design principles

The following are some suggestions to assist you in deciding on a web project.

1. WEBSITE PURPOSE

Your website must meet the requirements of your visitors. Having a clear goal on all pages will aid in the user's interaction with what you have to offer. What is the purpose of your website? Is it a practical guide like a 'How to' manual? Is it a recreational website like sports coverage, or are you attempting to sell visitors? There are several diverse purposes that websites may fulfill, but all websites share specific common goals:

Describing Expertise;

Building Your Reputation;

Generating Leads;

Sales and After Care.

2. SIMPLICITY

When it comes to user experience and website usability, simplicity is the way to go. Follow these methods for achieving design simplicity.

Color has the potential to send messages and elicit emotional responses. Choosing a color palette that matches your business will allow you to affect your consumer's behavior towards it. Keep the color selection to a maximum of 5 colors. Complementary hues are ideal. Pleasing color combinations improve customer interaction and make customers feel good.

Typography is an essential element of any website. It attracts attention and fulfills the function of a visual representation of its voice. On the website, typefaces should be readable and limited to a maximum of three different fonts.

Every visual aspect used in communications is referred to as imagery. Still, photography, illustration, video, and various graphics are all included here. All pictures should be emotive and convey their spirit while also embodying their brand personality. The majority of the information we absorb on websites is visual, and high-resolution photos must be used to establish a first impression of professionalism and trustworthiness in the minds of visitors.

3. NAVIGATION

The wayfinding technique on the internet, commonly known as navigation, is used by people when they interact with a site and locate what they are searching for. It's critical to keep visitors engaged on your website. Visitors will abandon your site if the navigation is complicated. Simple, intuitive, and uniform navigation across every page is crucial.

4. F-SHAPED PATTERN READING

The most frequent pattern that visitors utilize to scan text on a website is the F-based pattern. According to eye-tracking studies, most of what people see occurs in the top and left portions of the screen. Like our natural reading style in the West (left to right and top to bottom), the F-shaped pattern is intended to mimic. A well-designed website should be compatible with a reader's natural scanning pattern.

5. VISUAL HIERARCHY

The visual design is an arrangement of elements in terms of importance. Size, color, imagery, contrast, typeface, whitespace, texture, and style are all used to create the visual hierarchy. The most crucial purpose of the visual scale is to set a focal point; it directs visitors to the important content.

6. CONTENT

A good website has both excellent design and great content. Conversions may be achieved by using appealing language and excellent material to attract and persuade customers.

7. GRID-BASED LAYOUT

Grids aid in the organization of your design and the management of your data. The grid aids in the alignment of components on the page and keeping it tidy. The grid-based design organizes material into a neat, rigid grid structure with columns, sections that line up and appear balanced, and results in an aesthetically great website.

8. LOAD TIME

Waiting for a website to load will result in users leaving. Almost half of all web visits expect a website to load in 2 seconds or less, and they will abandon a site that does not do so within 3 seconds. Optimizing image sizes can assist you in loading your site quicker.

9. MOBILE FRIENDLY

More people are surfing the web on their phones or other gadgets. It's critical to have a responsive design for your website, which can adapt to various displays.

Conclusion

You may utilize these primary design ideas to produce fantastic web design as a professional designer.