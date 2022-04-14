AppMaster.io became an even more functional tool. This month we have been actively working on mobile and web business processes, implementing your recommendations, and making improvements. Enjoy enhanced performance and new features on the platform.

LocalDB for Android

We have added a Local Database (LDB) for Android applications. Every Android application has a local SQLite relational database enabled by default. It supports all modern features for offline data storage on users' devices. A separate data model editor will be available for each mobile application in future platform versions for developers.

DeepLink support in Android apps

Now, developers can create DeepLinks, using which they can run applications with the necessary logic on users' devices. The DeepLink mechanism is available for the AppMaster Developer application and in published applications. The onDeepLink application-level trigger is used to process DeepLinks.

Updated UI designer for mobile apps

We've updated the layout of elements in the mobile app designer to make it easier to work with the element tree. We've also grouped menu items logically. The setting of triggers at the mobile application level has been moved to the application settings and aligned with the overall design.

Screen auto-generation in mobile applications

Screen auto-generation is now available on the platform. Developers can use auto-generation of screens, triggers, and field validation when creating mobile applications. It is also possible to create a template for a quick start of the project, which you can easily customize later.

Updated reactive changes to elements

The method of reactive modification of elements has been updated. It allows changing elements’ properties: color, size, and other parameters. These changes have greatly improved element rendering performance and almost doubled it in some scenarios.

Improvements in business processes

Fixes in the operation of input and output variables in Generic BP;

Fixed the creation of components related to data models;

Fixed the removal of the following variables: data, selected, options for Get/Set/Update Properties blocks when resetting Component ID block variables;

Fixed onHide trigger.

Major fixes and improvements on the platform

New blocks in mobile business processes;

Updated Facebook SDK to version 13;

Fixed the display of elements;

Added List widget and Listscreen.

Modules

Added module for direct integration with Amazon S3 object storage.

Stay tuned, and don't miss no-code updates! Join the AppMaster.io community on Discord and text directly to our developers there!