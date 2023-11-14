AppMaster No-Code Platform Latest Updates | October 2023

This month, we're thrilled to introduce some exciting updates to our platform. These changes benefit all our users, whether you're a developer, an app enthusiast, or a business owner.

Let’s dive into the details of our October updates to see how they can make your experience with AppMaster even better.

Support Access

We're excited to unveil a valuable update to AppMaster's no-code platform: Support Access. This feature simplifies the process of granting technical support access to your projects.

With Support Access, you can easily generate a Personal Identification Number (PIN) and share it with our support staff, giving them secure and restricted access to your project precisely when and where you need it.

This not only speeds up troubleshooting and issue resolution but also safeguards your sensitive data and proprietary information. Support Access is a testament to our commitment to providing a secure collaborative environment for our users.

We understand that efficient and secure support is crucial to your app development journey. This feature will simplify the process and ensure your data's safety. It's just one of the exciting updates we have in store for October, all aimed at empowering you in your app development endeavors.

Asset Manager

Another new feature is an Asset Manager for web apps. This update makes handling digital assets in your app development projects easier.

No longer will you need to juggle multiple tools and systems to organize, track, and utilize your assets effectively. With the Asset Manager, users gain a centralized hub to effortlessly upload, categorize, and access all their digital resources, from images and icons to audio and video files.

This comprehensive solution ensures that your web app development workflow is more efficient and organized, enhancing your ability to collaborate, iterate, and deliver a top-notch app.

Database Access

We also added direct database access via a dedicated button on the deploy card. This feature empowers users to directly edit, delete, or add records without entering the generated application. It provides a convenient way to quickly and precisely change the database, making data management smoother.

Yet, it's crucial to bear in mind that the changes made through this feature are irreversible, so users should exercise caution with all the edits they perform. This update reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive data management tools, giving you more control within the AppMaster environment.

NFC Support

This feature comes with ready-to-use blocks that allow you to connect, scan, and work with NFC tags. It means users can now seamlessly incorporate NFC technology into their apps. Use it to connect with other devices, scan NFC tags for information, and create interactive solutions.

The possibilities are extensive, from making user interactions more convenient to streamlining data transfer. Embrace NFC support and unlock the potential for more dynamic and interactive user experiences.

iOS 17 Adaptation

Another significant addition to our platform is project adaptation for iOS 17. This update enables developers to seamlessly tailor their applications to the most recent iOS version, ensuring compatibility and optimal performance.

By incorporating this adaptation into our platform, we empower developers to stay ahead of the curve, offering users the best possible experience on the latest iOS devices.

Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to improve our platform to meet your app development needs!