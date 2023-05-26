Windows 11 users will soon have the option to remove the Microsoft News feed from the widgets panel, providing more user flexibility and customization. At present, the widgets panel, accessible through the taskbar, includes various widgets and MSN news stories curated by Microsoft.

Windows Central revealed that the tech giant has decided to allow users to drop the news feed from the panel. Users can reportedly choose from multiple panel layouts in the future, some of which will include the MSN news feed, while others will be exclusively widget-based.

This move marks yet another significant improvement in Windows 11's widgets panel experience. Microsoft is currently testing a larger widgets panel, adding an extra column for increased screen space (three columns instead of two). This layout enhacement will provide more real estate for users to view and manage their widgets. Eliminating the news feed from the panel further streamlines the interface for those who desire strictly widgets-focused panels.

The decision to offer configurable widget panel layouts aligns with Windows 11's emphasis on user personalization and hints at Microsoft's commitment to ongoing platform improvements. By taking user feedback into account, Microsoft can continue to enhance the Windows 11 experience and potentially attract more users to the updated operating system.

In a similar manner, Windows 11's latest enhancement opens the door for more accessible and user-friendly desktop experiences, adapting to the specific needs and preferences of its users. As this trend continues, we can expect further customization and personalization options in the operating system and other technology platforms.