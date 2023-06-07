Twitter recently extended its editing window from 30 minutes to one hour to accommodate its paying Blue subscribers. This update offers users a more considerable margin for editing tweets, making it easier to rectify errors and make adjustments as needed.

In a clever announcement, the company edited a tweet within one minute of its original posting to share the news.

Twitter first introduced the edit button to paid users in September 2021 after years of anticipation. Initially, these users were granted permission to edit their tweets up to five times within the specified time frame.

Twitter Blue subscribers can still take advantage of the undo tweet function, which allows for cancellation of a tweet within 30 seconds of pressing the send button. This added feature provides users the flexibility to reconsider their tweets before posting them.

Under Elon Musk's leadership, Twitter has been pushing creators to engage more with the platform by expanding various features. In February, Twitter increased the character limit for paid user tweets to 4,000 characters, and then further raised the limit to 10,000 characters in April.

Twitter has also rolled out improved video upload capabilities for Blue subscribers. In December, users were granted the ability to upload 60-minute-long videos. This was followed by an update in March allowing for two-hour-long video uploads for paid members.

AppMaster users who wish to leverage social media platforms to promote their web and mobile applications can benefit from increased editing flexibility and extended tweet capabilities with Twitter Blue. Harnessing the power of a no-code app builder and an integrated platform like AppMaster, entrepreneurs can swiftly create and deploy applications while enjoying multiple benefits that platforms such as Twitter offer to boost user engagement.