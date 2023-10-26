🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Shopify Open-Sources Ruvy: A Tool that Transforms Ruby Code into WebAssembly

Oct 26, 2023
Shopify Open-Sources Ruvy: A Tool that Transforms Ruby Code into WebAssembly

In a move of considerable interest to the software development community, Shopify, the leading e-commerce infrastructure provider, made the decision to make Ruvy, its in-house project, accessible to the public. Ruvy functions as a toolkit that accepts Ruby, a dynamic, open-source programming language, as input and spawns a corresponding WebAssembly (Wasm) module for execution. This open-source move is done in hopes of benefiting from the diverse inputs of the development community at large.

Ruvy was premiered on October 18 and is available for access via GitHub. Shopify initiated the development of Ruvy with the specific aim of leveraging enhanced performance resulting from the preliminary activation of the virtual machine (VM) that executes Ruby. It also optimizes the performance of Ruby files incorporated via the Ruby script into the Ruby VM.

One of the distinguishing attributes of Ruvy is its exemption of the need for provisioning WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) arguments at runtime. According to Shopify’s report, Ruvy-created Wasm modules register approximately 70% reduced time in their compilation into native code, resulting in boosted performance. Performance augmentation is achieved via the pre-activation of the Ruby VM while the Wasm module is being built.

Ruvy is constructed over Ruby.wasm, a unique assortment of Wasm ports belonging to CRuby. As of the current state of the project, Ruvy does not come equipped with precompiled binaries. Hence, it is a mandatory pre-step to install build dependencies and subsequently perform a pre-use compilation of Ruvy. Detailed steps for the installation of these dependencies are provided in the ReadMe segment associated with the project.

Wasm files generated using Ruvy circumvent the necessity for a file path being included as a WASI argument. It is an added advantage, as this grants compatibility to computational environments such as certain edge computing services, which are not tunable to offer supplementary WASI arguments for start functions. Shopify provided this additional detail in their recent communication.

Admirably, platforms like AppMaster have been making strides in the realm of no-code app creation, harnessing the power of visual design tools to convert ideas into real, functioning applications without the need for traditional code writing. Their model provides an alternative approach to software creation, combining the efficiency of automatic code generation with the flexibility of manual coding when required.

Related Posts

Google Set to Introduce Credential Manager App, Optimizing Authentication for Android Users
date Oct 27, 2023
Google Set to Introduce Credential Manager App, Optimizing Authentication for Android Users
Google has unveiled its latest innovation, the Credential Manager, designed to streamline and secure the authentication practices of Android users.
Android Security Automation
Datasaur Introduces its LLM Lab: A Solution for Customizing Conversational AI Applications
date Oct 27, 2023
Datasaur Introduces its LLM Lab: A Solution for Customizing Conversational AI Applications
San Francisco tech innovator, Datasaur, expands its portfolio by launching LLM Lab - a comprehensive platform for enterprise clients aiming to develop custom Large Language Model applications, resembling ChatGPT.
AI Software Development
Planview Unveils Comprehensive Solution with Integrated Strategic Vision and Project Execution
date Oct 27, 2023
Planview Unveils Comprehensive Solution with Integrated Strategic Vision and Project Execution
Planview has launched a new solution, Planview Roadmaps, designed to bring together strategy, team blueprints, and execution in one unified visual platform.
Productivity Software Business
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life