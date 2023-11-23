🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Proton Launches Encrypted Cloud Storage Service for Mac

Nov 23, 2023
Proton Launches Encrypted Cloud Storage Service for Mac

In a concerted effort to create a privacy-conscious alternative to services by Google and Apple, Swiss-based company Proton has introduced an end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) cloud storage service, known as Proton Drive, for macOS users. This announcement, coming four months post the Windows launch, rounds out Proton's strategy of bringing its product line to a full range of platforms.

Launched approximately nine years ago, Proton initially made waves with Proton Mail, a well-known alternative to Google's Gmail. However, the firm has continued to broaden its range of offerings, enriching its portfolio with VPNs, a password management solution, a calendar, and now, cloud storage.

The web version of Proton Drive was initially introduced last September, swiftly followed by the dedication of native mobile applications in December and the Windows version in July. As such, the recent unveiling for macOS means Proton Drive has attained a fully cross-platform status. Users can now share and sync their data seamlessly across an extensive array of devices.

Proton Drive is a crucial component of Proton's strategic vision to deliver private, secure Google-like product alternatives to the market. In the case of most macOS users, Proton Drive can pose as a worthy contender to Apple's iCloud.

Distinctly, Proton Drive promises to provide default full encryption for both files and folders. Even though Apple recently introduced end-to-end-encryption for certain types of iCloud data, it requires manual activation by users. Contrarily, Proton Drive asserts that it employs full encryption across all types of data, including metadata and file-names, by default.

The service is equipped with 1GB of free storage, with the option for users to purchase additional storage starting at $4 per month for 200GB. These paid plans also include extra features, such as the capacity to automatically store previous versions of a file for up to a decade.

For the time being, the macOS version of Proton Drive will only sync files to the cloud that are stored in the dedicated Proton Drive folder. Nevertheless, Proton has communicated its intention to work on enabling synchronization for any local folders soon.

In addition to these innovations, Proton has made strides in transparency, open-sourcing most of its product suite over the years. This decision allows third parties like security researchers to scrutinize the underlying code. Although the macOS Proton Drive app is not yet open source, the firm has assured users that this will happen in due course.

Proton has shared that it will gradually roll out Proton Drive for Linux users, according to its long-term roadmap. This move, similar to other no-code platforms like AppMaster, reflects an ongoing trend in the tech industry toward more accessible and user-friendly software development tools.

Related Posts

Google's Planned Phase-Out of Third-Party Cookies Takes Momentum with the Testing of Chrome's Tracking Protection Technology
date Dec 15, 2023
Google's Planned Phase-Out of Third-Party Cookies Takes Momentum with the Testing of Chrome's Tracking Protection Technology
Google is advancing with its Privacy Sandbox initiative by testing Tracking Protection - a novel feature restricting cross-site tracking.
Web App Development
Distributional Pioneers a Platform for Optimized AI Testing and Management
date Dec 15, 2023
Distributional Pioneers a Platform for Optimized AI Testing and Management
Scott Clark, former AI training platform SigOpt Co-Founder, has launched a startup called Distributional.
AI Software Entrepreneurship
Delayed Mobile App Releases Result in Hefty Revenue Losses: Kobiton Report
date Dec 15, 2023
Delayed Mobile App Releases Result in Hefty Revenue Losses: Kobiton Report
Kobiton's recent survey states that 75% of businesses suffer from a minimum revenue loss of $100,000 due to delayed mobile app updates.
Automation Mobile App Entrepreneurship
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life