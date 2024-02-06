OpenText Revolutionizes Application Security with Enhanced Fortify Audit Tool

In a strategic move addressing the complexities of the modern threat environment, OpenText has advanced the capabilities of its application security auditing tool with the launch of the updated Fortify Audit Assistant. The announcement arrives just ahead of the much-anticipated OpenText Security Summit 2024, which is scheduled for February 6.

The augmented technology arrives as a solution tailored to the growing complexities developers face in multi-cloud ecosystems, highlighting the pressing need for more nuanced application security tools. With this enhancement, OpenText seeks to provide security professionals with refined instruments to guarantee software integrity and trustworthiness from development to deployment.

New features enriching the Fortify Audit Assistant portfolio include adaptations for model drift, customization based on individual company environments, expanded language specification model expertise, and more granular scan result interpretations.

Reducing false positives and unnecessary alerts, the tool's latest version simplifies the workload for developers, enabling them to prioritize critical security loopholes with greater efficiency. It offers a streamlined security testing procedure, a refreshing evolution from the traditionally manual and labor-intensive static analysis triage.

The audit assistant facilitates the implantation of security protocols at the earliest stages of the software development life cycle. This preemptive strategy is aimed at constructing inherently secure and robust software solutions, contributing to the fortification of applications against the continuously evolving digital threats.

The use of machine learning equips the tool to automate the auditing process, drawing insights from the knowledge pool of Fortify's human auditors. This automation aids in bridging the skill gap present in manual security analysis, often an untenable venture for many entities due to the extensive resources it demands.

According to Prentiss Donohue, OpenText's Executive Vice President of Cybersecurity, the inaugural Fortify Audit Assistant was a pioneer, harnessing predictive analytics and machine learning. Donohue notes, "OpenText has distilled a decade's worth of human expertise into predictive models, elevating the precision of auditing processes and trimming false positive instances by as much as 90%. This wealth of proprietary data—unmatched in the industry—now empowers corporate software assurance schemes."

