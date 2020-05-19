D-Link's newer devices supported by the Mydlink app, on the other hand, will continue to benefit from IFTTT support using a new integration. The older Mydlink Home products that are slated to lose IFTTT support have reached their end-of-life stage and have been replaced by new product offerings, according to a D-Link representative.

IFTTT is a popular automation tool used by smart home owners, providing support for several well-known brands like Philips Hue, Harmony, iotty, Ring, WeMo, Withings, Nanoleaf, and Samsung SmartThings. It allows users to create and share applets that trigger actions based on specific conditions. These applets enable users to receive emails, texts, or other notifications regarding smart device actions, as well as foster interaction among smart devices from various brands.

Users have created numerous IFTTT applets for their D-Link Mydlink Home devices, including those that turn on a D-Link smart plug when the sun sets or sound the D-Link siren upon motion detection by an Arlo camera. Despite losing IFTTT functionality, affected smart home devices will continue to operate with the Mydlink Home app.

