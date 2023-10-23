Intel Unveils AI PC Acceleration Program to Propel Artificial Intelligence Application Development

In a monumental move to bolster artificial intelligence (AI) application development, Intel has announced the launch of the AI PC Acceleration Program. This initiative aims not just to speed up the development of AI applications but also to foster unity in the tech industry through developer engagement and collaborations.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, stressed the importance of software leadership in AI PC experience. She added, “Intel's strategic positioning within the industry allows us to leverage an inclusive ecosystem. Having a comprehensive history of AI advancement and strong association with numerous ISV engineers, Intel seeks to stimulate connections and innovations, cultivating new use cases and experiences for the PC.”

Intel envisages this program will amplify PC experiences in diverse segments, including gaming, content creation, audio effects, streaming, video collaborations, and security.

In essence, the AI PC Acceleration Program targets uniting hardware vendors and software vendors through Intel resources. As a result, developers can exploit the Intel Core Ultra technology and corresponding hardware to optimize AI application performance. This approach will unarguably rev up new use cases and link the PC industry with forthcoming AI solutions, according to Intel.

The AI PC Acceleration Program rolls out buoyed by strategic partnerships with over 100 software vendors such as Adobe, Audacity, BlackMagic, BufferZone, CyberLink, DeepRender, Fortemedia, MAGIX, Rewind AI, Skylum, Topaz, VideoCom, Webex, Wondershare Filmora, XSplit and Zoom. Additionally, the program features more than 300 AI-accelerated functions.

Intel provides further clarity on the scheme by stating it as a continuation of the company’s AI Accelerator Initiative, a component of the Intel Partner Alliance. The platform avails tools and resources to members, all targeted at optimizing AI-centric products crafted on Intel technology.

As a final note, no-code and low-code tools like AppMaster could complement the AI PC Acceleration program by simplifying the process of building and scaling AI-based applications. Utilizing platforms such as AppMaster can significantly increase productivity while reducing the complexity involved in AI application development.