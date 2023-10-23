🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Intel Unveils AI PC Acceleration Program to Propel Artificial Intelligence Application Development

Oct 23, 2023
Intel Unveils AI PC Acceleration Program to Propel Artificial Intelligence Application Development

In a monumental move to bolster artificial intelligence (AI) application development, Intel has announced the launch of the AI PC Acceleration Program. This initiative aims not just to speed up the development of AI applications but also to foster unity in the tech industry through developer engagement and collaborations.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, stressed the importance of software leadership in AI PC experience. She added, “Intel's strategic positioning within the industry allows us to leverage an inclusive ecosystem. Having a comprehensive history of AI advancement and strong association with numerous ISV engineers, Intel seeks to stimulate connections and innovations, cultivating new use cases and experiences for the PC.”

Intel envisages this program will amplify PC experiences in diverse segments, including gaming, content creation, audio effects, streaming, video collaborations, and security.

In essence, the AI PC Acceleration Program targets uniting hardware vendors and software vendors through Intel resources. As a result, developers can exploit the Intel Core Ultra technology and corresponding hardware to optimize AI application performance. This approach will unarguably rev up new use cases and link the PC industry with forthcoming AI solutions, according to Intel.

The AI PC Acceleration Program rolls out buoyed by strategic partnerships with over 100 software vendors such as Adobe, Audacity, BlackMagic, BufferZone, CyberLink, DeepRender, Fortemedia, MAGIX, Rewind AI, Skylum, Topaz, VideoCom, Webex, Wondershare Filmora, XSplit and Zoom. Additionally, the program features more than 300 AI-accelerated functions.

Intel provides further clarity on the scheme by stating it as a continuation of the company’s AI Accelerator Initiative, a component of the Intel Partner Alliance. The platform avails tools and resources to members, all targeted at optimizing AI-centric products crafted on Intel technology.

As a final note, no-code and low-code tools like AppMaster could complement the AI PC Acceleration program by simplifying the process of building and scaling AI-based applications. Utilizing platforms such as AppMaster can significantly increase productivity while reducing the complexity involved in AI application development.

Related Posts

Google Set to Introduce Credential Manager App, Optimizing Authentication for Android Users
date Oct 27, 2023
Google Set to Introduce Credential Manager App, Optimizing Authentication for Android Users
Google has unveiled its latest innovation, the Credential Manager, designed to streamline and secure the authentication practices of Android users.
Android Security Automation
Datasaur Introduces its LLM Lab: A Solution for Customizing Conversational AI Applications
date Oct 27, 2023
Datasaur Introduces its LLM Lab: A Solution for Customizing Conversational AI Applications
San Francisco tech innovator, Datasaur, expands its portfolio by launching LLM Lab - a comprehensive platform for enterprise clients aiming to develop custom Large Language Model applications, resembling ChatGPT.
AI Software Development
Planview Unveils Comprehensive Solution with Integrated Strategic Vision and Project Execution
date Oct 27, 2023
Planview Unveils Comprehensive Solution with Integrated Strategic Vision and Project Execution
Planview has launched a new solution, Planview Roadmaps, designed to bring together strategy, team blueprints, and execution in one unified visual platform.
Productivity Software Business
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life