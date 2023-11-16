IBM Unveils WatsonX.Governance: A Powerful Solution for Generative AI's Management

In a significant stride towards managing the intricacies of generative AI, IBM has officially announced the impending general availability of its cutting-edge tool, watsonx.governance, scheduled for launch in December.

Generative AI, characterized by its reliance on extensive language models (LLM) or foundational models, provides a broad spectrum of business use case scenarios. However, such models inherently carry risks and complexities due to their utilization of unverified data for training purposes and difficulty in explaining their output. IBM has focused on addressing these concerns in its development of watsonx.governance.

The primary role of watsonx.governance is to aid organizations in managing potential risks, augment transparency, and lay a solid foundation for compliance with future regulations centred around AI.

In the words of Kareem Yusuf, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Growth at IBM Software, businesses are keen to leverage AI's advanced capabilities but often encounter obstacles due to transparency issues and an inability to efficiently govern these AI models.

Watsonx.governance, positioned as a comprehensive solution for businesses grappling with the deployment and management of both LLM and ML models, offers a range of tools to facilitate automation of AI governance processes, model monitoring, and implementation of corrective measures. The added feature of visibility makes it even more appealing. Moreover, its competency in turning regulations into enforceable policies will gain prominence with the evolution of AI regulations globally.

IBM Consulting has expanded its strategic capabilities to support clients through responsible scaling of AI. This includes automated model governance and a holistic governance framework covering technology, processes, and people.

The consultants at IBM have honed their skillset in forming AI ethics boards, shaping organizational culture, delivering relevant training, navigating through regulations and risks, and addressing cybersecurity threats using a human-centric design approach. The watsonx.governance tool is a part of the IBM's watsonx AI and data platform which also features AI assistants, the watsonx.ai enterprise studio, and the watsonx.data governed data store. Furthermore, IBM has also introduced intellectual property protection for its watsonx models.

