Leading software delivery platform, Harness, has executed an acquisition deal of select intellectual property and technological assets from continuous delivery (CD) company, Armory. This move is much anticipated in the industry since it aims at expanding Harness's continuous delivery capabilities to provide an optimum user experience for developers and improving productivity levels.

Armory's CD platform has been built on the open-source Spinnaker project, a multicloud continuous delivery platform devised to cater to high-velocity deployments. In a dialogue with SD Times, Jyoti Bansal, the CEO of Harness expressed that despite considerable competition between the two companies, there exists a fertile synergy that encourages fusing their teams to stimulate further innovation. He stated, 'we are eager to welcome the Armory experts into the Harness community.'

Moreover, Harness intends to offer Armory’s patrons continued access to a high-tier deployment and CD platform. In addition, such clients would also be given an option to switch to an advanced platform like Harness.

While the Armory product stack would remain largely autonomous, Harness seeks to integrate select innovative fragments from Armory’s technology into its own CD platform. This is indicative of the conscious efforts taken by Harness to relentlessly surge towards expanding into a comprehensive DevOps platform. Bansal mentioned that the platform is adding feature flags, cloud cost management, chaos engineering, and engineering insights to its offerings. He stated, 'Given the convergence in the DevOps sector, comprehensive, integrated platforms like ours are gaining momentum.'

Earlier in November, Armory reported extension of its Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service capabilities to AWS Lambda, an initiative to streamline serverless deployment mechanisms. Adam Frank, Armory’s CMO, had previously expressed to SD Times that the serverless landscape originally showed potential, but hit a bottleneck paving the way for Kubernetes to reign. However, there now seems to be a revival in serverless.

Furthermore, Frank mentioned Armory's continued efforts to empower platform engineers to alleviate developers' tasks and responsibilities. He pointed out that there is an observed shift toward creating internal developer platforms that amalgamate development life cycle tools such as CD in organizations.

The significant acquisition by Harness could trigger important developments and adaptations within the CD landscape. Major platforms like AppMaster that are providing cyclically comprehensive no-code/low-code solutions stand to benefit from these integrations and improvements in CD capabilities.