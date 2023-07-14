The tech titan Google continues its commitment to privacy and transparency in Google Play, making it a reliable source for Android applications. In pursuit of this endeavor, Google has revealed an array of adjustments, encompassing amplified developer verification prerequisites and innovative strategies for developers keen to leverage blockchain-based substance within their applications.

The critical update directs developers to present a D-U-N-S number during the process of setting up a developer account in the Play Console. Unique to each business, these numbers are extended by the business information powerhouse, Dun & Bradstreet, and they play a significant role in validating businesses.

Moving ahead with amendments, Google is set to rebrand the 'Contact details' section found within the store listings as 'App Support'. In the new App Support section, an additional sector captioned 'About the developer' will be established. This section will equip potential users with comprehensive information about the app's developer prior to download. Developers enjoy the flexibility to exhibit important details such as their official website or support contact number.

The rollout of these updated requirements is earmarked for August 31, targeting new developers registering Play Console accounts.

Striving to balance innovation and user safeguarding, Google is facilitating a novel approach for integrating blockchain-related material within apps.

When an app incorporates blockchain substance, the developers are obligated to disclose this information clearly. They must observe stringent restrictions in their choice of language, steering clear from terms that could overhype projected profits stemming from game-playing or trading activities.

Moreover, developers are allowed to include Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in scenarios where the value isn't apparent at the time of purchase, similar to the case of loot boxes filled with randomized rewards.

Joseph Mills, the group product manager for Google Play, expressed Google's ongoing commitment to proactive collaboration with developers in a blog post. He underscored Google's continual efforts in understanding developers' obstacles and prospects, and how best to aid them in cultivating sustainable businesses utilizing blockchain technology. Elucidating Google's imminent plans, Mills highlighted upcoming discussions with industry allies aimed at bolstering Google's facilitation of blockchain-based app experiences, with a particular focus on areas like secondary markets.

