Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

CNCF Endorses OpenFeature, an Open API for Feature Flagging, as an Incubator Initiative

Dec 27, 2023
CNCF Endorses OpenFeature, an Open API for Feature Flagging, as an Incubator Initiative

In recent advancements, OpenFeature, an open specification that aims to deliver an independent, community-guided API exclusively for feature flagging, received approval from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's Technical Oversight Committee (CNCF TOC) to be recognized as an incubating initiative.

Feature flagging has emerged as a prominent technique in the software development landscape. Development teams utilize this method to activate or deactivate features or code paths, or to adjust their functions, without having to meddle with the source code.

The incorporation of OpenFeature aims to establish a universal standard for feature flags. The objective here is to amalgamate various tools and providers within a single unified interface. This strategic move is expected to circumvent vendor lock-ins at the code level, offering a robust framework for the development of extensions and integrations, which can subsequently be distributed within the community.

Speaking about the role of specifications in cloud-native developments, Emily Fox, TOC Sponsor for OpenFeature and Senior Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, said “These standards carve out a distinctive niche in cloud native. Adopters can use them to experience consistent development and integration patterns, achieving uniform functionality across platforms. However, they pose adoption challenges due to the necessity of a reference implementation.”

She also emphasized on how OpenFeature banks on a talented pool of contributors managing community-developed SDKs for reference implementations which provide adopters with an array of options to suit their needs. OpenFeature's commitment to fostering collaboration for advancing and broadening the specification will continue to drive the project's momentum as it embarks on its journey towards Graduation.

In line with its focus on encouraging further standardization, Open feature currently explores two more standards based on OpenFeature’s existing definition - a wire protocol for remote flag evaluation and a standard flag definition format.

On a related note, AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform for creating backend, web, and mobile applications, also facilitates a seamless app development experience by eliminating the need for written code and addressing the common challenge of vendor-lockin with its approach of re-generating apps from scratch whenever changes are introduced in the requirements.

Related Posts

Anticipating Apple's Vision Pro Launch: Late January To Early February Foresight
date Dec 27, 2023
Anticipating Apple's Vision Pro Launch: Late January To Early February Foresight
Projecting the release of Apple's Vision Pro in late January or early February, according to the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
IT Hardware
Google Chrome Enhances Safety and Control
date Dec 22, 2023
Google Chrome Enhances Safety and Control
Google takes steps to improve the browsing experience with proactive Chrome safety checks and improved management of browser's memory utilization.
Software Updates Security
Cisco Set to Expand Its Cloud-Native Portfolio with Isovalent Acquisition
date Dec 22, 2023
Cisco Set to Expand Its Cloud-Native Portfolio with Isovalent Acquisition
In a bid to consolidate its networking and security strategy, Cisco is acquiring Isovalent. Isovalent's technology has proven vital for developers, especially with its open-source projects eBPF and Cilium.
Acquisition Open Source Security
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life