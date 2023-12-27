CNCF Endorses OpenFeature, an Open API for Feature Flagging, as an Incubator Initiative

In recent advancements, OpenFeature, an open specification that aims to deliver an independent, community-guided API exclusively for feature flagging, received approval from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's Technical Oversight Committee (CNCF TOC) to be recognized as an incubating initiative.

Feature flagging has emerged as a prominent technique in the software development landscape. Development teams utilize this method to activate or deactivate features or code paths, or to adjust their functions, without having to meddle with the source code.

The incorporation of OpenFeature aims to establish a universal standard for feature flags. The objective here is to amalgamate various tools and providers within a single unified interface. This strategic move is expected to circumvent vendor lock-ins at the code level, offering a robust framework for the development of extensions and integrations, which can subsequently be distributed within the community.

Speaking about the role of specifications in cloud-native developments, Emily Fox, TOC Sponsor for OpenFeature and Senior Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, said “These standards carve out a distinctive niche in cloud native. Adopters can use them to experience consistent development and integration patterns, achieving uniform functionality across platforms. However, they pose adoption challenges due to the necessity of a reference implementation.”

She also emphasized on how OpenFeature banks on a talented pool of contributors managing community-developed SDKs for reference implementations which provide adopters with an array of options to suit their needs. OpenFeature's commitment to fostering collaboration for advancing and broadening the specification will continue to drive the project's momentum as it embarks on its journey towards Graduation.

In line with its focus on encouraging further standardization, Open feature currently explores two more standards based on OpenFeature’s existing definition - a wire protocol for remote flag evaluation and a standard flag definition format.

On a related note, AppMaster, a powerful no-code platform for creating backend, web, and mobile applications, also facilitates a seamless app development experience by eliminating the need for written code and addressing the common challenge of vendor-lockin with its approach of re-generating apps from scratch whenever changes are introduced in the requirements.