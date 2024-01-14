Asus Launches its First Portable and Foldable OLED Monitor

Innovative tech giant Asus graced the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), unveiling its spanking new product, the portable and foldable ZenScreen Fold OLED monitor. This first-of-its-kind monitor by Asus combines convenience and functionality, serving as an efficient productivity tool for those always on the move.

The monitor is thoughtfully designed with a 17.3-inch screen, much suited for use as a secondary display. A noteworthy feature of the ZenScreen Fold OLED monitor is its foldability. With a hinge resembling that of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the monitor can be folded up like a journal, subtly concealing the screen crease. When fully opened, it presents an impressively slim profile of 9.7 mm, allowing it to fit effortlessly into a travel bag. Despite its extended screen size, the monitor maintains a lightweight build, weighing in at 2.65 pounds. This makes it quite bearable to carry around, provided the laptop isn't considerably heavy.

The Asus ZenScreen Fold OLED monitor stands out with its stunning screen quality. It sports an OLED screen that boasts a sophisticated resolution of 2560 x 1920, promising a crisp and clear display. Asus proudly states that the monitor covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum, meeting the DisplayHDR True Black 500 specification. Therefore, it delivers vibrant colours and dark blacks, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

In terms of device compatibility, the monitor comes equipped with dual USB-C ports and a single Mini HDMI port. Incorporating a tripod hole as well, Asus caters to the needs of a diverse range of users, embracing devices from laptops to digital cameras. However, details regarding its price and availability have been withheld by Asus.

Aside from the ZenScreen Fold OLED monitor, Asus managed to grab fandom’s attention at CES with the innovative Zenbook Duo. This new twin-screen OLED laptop features two 120Hz OLED touchscreens that can extend up to 19.8 inches, including a detachable keyboard. This practical design offers users the flexibility to customize their workspaces, thereby enhancing convenience and productivity.