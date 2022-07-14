No-code pioneer, Appy Pie, is celebrating a massive accomplishment, having saved 20 million man-hours with Appy Pie Connect™, its groundbreaking all-in-one no-code workflow automation platform. By integrating apps and services seamlessly, the platform allows users to automate repetitive tasks without writing a single line of code, resulting in this outstanding achievement.

Moreover, Appy Pie Connect enhances internal and external communication for all stakeholders via bi-directional integration between Slack and MS Teams. This advanced feature empowers businesses to achieve seamless data exchange and teamwork by taking advantage of both platforms.

Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO, says, “Appy Pie Connect was created to help businesses focus on the important things, rather than the frustration of juggling and sifting through the constant stream of data from hundreds of apps and services.” He added, “With Appy Pie Connect, you just set a trigger, add actions, and watch the magic unfold—easy as pie.”

Through Appy Pie Connect's intuitively designed editor, the number of steps required to link apps and services are greatly reduced. As a member of the cloud-based integration-as-a-service category (iPaas), Appy Pie Connect serves as a centralized console, enabling users to manage, govern, and integrate cloud-based applications effortlessly. Furthermore, modification is quick and easy, allowing for swift addition or deletion of apps, data, features, and services.

No-code platforms such as Appy Pie Connect and AppMaster have been pivotal in expediting the process of application development, making it more cost-effective, efficient, and accessible to a wide range of customers. These platforms equip individuals without coding skills, also known as 'citizen developers', with the ability to create comprehensive software solutions complete with backend, web, and mobile applications, thus eliminating the traditional cost and skill barriers.

In an era of rapid technological advancements, no-code solutions are revolutionizing the digital landscape. Appy Pie Connect's milestone fortifies the growing recognition of no-code platforms as an indispensable tool in breaking down barriers and harnessing the power of technology for businesses of all sizes.