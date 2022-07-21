앱마스터와 함께 성장하세요.
우리의 파트너가 되십시오
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico
  • 새로운 소식

새로운 소식

모든 것을 정리하는 데 도움이 되는 모든 업그레이드 및 개선 사항.

Workspace

The concept of workspaces has been introduced to the platform, within which teams or companies can work. 

  • Unlimited and unified: The workspace now has an unlimited number of projects and participants/users, unified billing, payment options and balance.
  • Division of users: We have added division of users by roles at the workspace level, as well as at the project level. Now, if you work in a company or a team, you can put all your employees in a workspace and then assign projects to them. For ease of understanding, each workspace is your individual company or team.
  • At the start, we have 3 types of workspaces: Business for companies, Freelance and Personal. Technically now they are no different, but in the future the functionality and perks will be different.

Billing

We have changed the billing model in the platform from a subscription for an account to a subscription for a project, completely eliminating the additional purchase of resources. Now 1 project - 1 subscription. 

Unlimited trials

Our new trial subscription policy: There can only be one 14-day trial per workspace, but if you delete a project with a trial plan, you can create a new project with a new trial for another 14 days.

Payments

We have canceled the mandatory presence of an attached payment method if there are enough funds on the balance to pay for the subscription. That is, when activating vouchers or receiving a balance in other ways, you will no longer need to add a bank card.

Credit actions

Earn credit points that can be used to pay for your plan. We are giving out points for posting about AppMaster on social media, writing reviews about our product, making tutorials and more. All the credit actions and their value can be found in your AppMaster Studio account.

Vue3 WebApps

The generated Vue3 WebApps are ready and published to production. This is an important step for the platform on the way to a sophisticated website designer. Visually, everything should remain the same, but we expect many issues to be fixed.

개선된 사항

  • Added BLE Block Operation to Android Mobile App
  • Added SignaturePad widget to IOS mobile app
  • Added how-tos on Image Components, authorization and more
  • Implemented the work of blocks and triggers for working with sensors in Android
  • Added cryptographic blocks to mobile application business process editor

수정된 사항

  • Fixed work of Grid triggers in Android app
  • Removed extra padding around the perimeter of the mobile design
  • Fixed authorization in the generated application on IOS
  • Fixed scrolling on screens in IOS application
  • Fixed studio front bugs in Safari on MacOS
도움이 더 필요하세요?

전문가의 도움으로 모든 문제를 해결하십시오. 시간을 절약하고 애플리케이션 구축에 집중하십시오.

Contact Support

연락처 지원

문제에 대해 알려주시면 해결책을 찾아드리겠습니다.

Community Chat

커뮤니티 채팅

다른 사용자와 연결하여 플랫폼에 대한 도움을 받으세요.

커뮤니티 가입
Help Center

지원 센터

당사 플랫폼에 대한 유용한 정보를 알아보세요.

지원 센터

AppMaster에 대해 자세히 알아보기

너무 쉬워
시작할 준비가 되셨습니까?

코드 없는 플랫폼이 개발 프로세스를 자동화하고 생산성을 높이는 데 어떻게 도움이 되는지 알아보십시오.

AppMaster실행