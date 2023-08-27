Microservices Patterns are a collection of architectural and design principles, best practices, and proven solutions for developing and maintaining complex software systems that utilize the microservices architecture. Microservices architecture is a software development approach where an application is built as a collection of small, independently deployable, and loosely coupled services. Each service is responsible for a specific piece of functionality, and communicates with other services using lightweight, technology-agnostic protocols. This approach promotes modularity, flexibility, and easier maintainability, as opposed to the traditional monolithic architecture.

In the context of the AppMaster no-code platform, supporting microservices patterns is crucial for enabling the users to create scalable, resilient, and easily maintainable applications. The platform follows the philosophy of component-based design, allowing customers to create data models, business logic, REST API, and web and mobile application frontends, all visually and without writing any code. By adhering to the microservices patterns, AppMaster-generated applications can benefit from the advantages of this architecture and cater to the modern demands of enterprises and high-load use-cases.

There are several key microservices patterns that developers and no-code platforms should consider while building applications:

1. Decomposition: This pattern is about breaking an application into smaller, functionally cohesive services, each focused on a specific business capability or domain. The key approaches for decomposition include decomposition by business capability, by subdomain, and by use case.

2. Data Management: Each microservice should have its own private data storage and manage it independently. This pattern often involves implementing database per service, event-driven data synchronization, and eventually consistency.

3. Communication: Microservices should use lightweight protocols for communication, such as HTTP/REST, gRPC, or message queues. This pattern includes synchronous and asynchronous messaging, request-reply, and publish-subscribe patterns.

4. Service Discovery: As microservices can be developed, deployed, and scaled independently, they need a mechanism to find instances of other services at runtime to establish communication. This pattern deals with the runtime registration and lookup of service instances, often involving a service registry.

5. Resilience: Microservices should be fault-tolerant, as the failure of one service should not cascade through the entire system. Resilience patterns include circuit breakers, retries with backoff, timeouts, bulkheads, and failover strategies.

6. Scalability: Microservices can be independently scaled depending on their specific resource requirements or load. Common scalability patterns are horizontal scaling, load balancing, and caching.

7. Monitoring and Logging: Providing visibility into the health and performance of individual microservices is essential for effective operation and maintenance. This pattern includes centralized logging, monitoring, tracing, and auditing solutions suitable for distributed systems.

By adopting these patterns, the AppMaster platform generates source code for backend applications using Go (golang), web applications using Vue3 framework and JS/TS, and mobile applications using Kotlin and Jetpack Compose for Android, and SwiftUI for IOS. This results in real-world applications with amazing scalability and performance, which can be hosted on-premises or in the cloud, and can work with any PostgreSQL-compatible database as the primary database without any technical debt.

In conclusion, Microservices Patterns offer a comprehensive set of principles and practices that address the challenges and complexity associated with developing, deploying and operating modern distributed software systems. By carefully applying these patterns and leveraging the powerful features of the AppMaster no-code platform, customers can rapidly create scalable, resilient, and future-proof applications that meet the constantly evolving requirements of their businesses and customers.