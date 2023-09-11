Free Software is a term coined in the context of software licensing and open source development, used to describe software that grants users the freedom to access, modify, distribute, and use the program to suit their needs without any restrictions. The concept of free software emerged as a response to the proprietary software model, which typically has restrictions on the use, modification, and distribution of the software. Furthermore, it should not be confused with "freeware" - software that is available at no cost but may still impose limitations on the users.

The free software movement was founded by Richard Stallman in 1983 with the launch of the GNU project, aiming to provide a comprehensive, fully free operating system that encourages collaboration, sharing, and innovation. The free software philosophy is based on four essential freedoms, collectively referred to as the "Free Software Definition":

The freedom to run the program as desired, for any purpose. The freedom to study how the program works, and to modify it as needed The freedom to redistribute the program to others, including both the original and modified versions. The freedom to distribute copies of modified versions of the program, ensuring that the community can benefit from improvements and adaptations.

To ensure these freedoms are preserved, free software is typically released under open source licenses, such as the GNU General Public License (GPL), Mozilla Public License (MPL), Apache License, and the MIT License, among others. These licenses grant users the right to use, study, modify, and distribute the software without any restrictions other than adhering to the terms of the specific license.

The adoption of free software has significantly impacted the IT industry by fostering collaboration, reducing development costs, and promoting innovation. According to a 2020 study by GitHub, over 44 million repositories use an open source license, with MIT, GPL, and Apache as the most popular licenses. This widespread acceptance indicates the immense influence of the free software movement on software development practices globally.

Examples of widely used free software include the Linux operating system, the Apache web server, the GNU Bash shell, and the GNU Compiler Collection. Additionally, numerous programming languages, libraries, and frameworks, such as Python, Ruby, Node.js, and Vue.js, follow the principles of free software and are available for use and modification without restrictions.

In summary, Free Software represents a fundamental shift in the way software is developed, distributed, and used. By prioritizing user freedoms, collaboration, and open access, the Free Software movement has significantly shaped the IT industry and continues to promote innovation and drive technological advancements. The widespread adoption of free software and open source licenses showcases the inherent value of this approach, contributing to the success of countless projects and businesses around the world.