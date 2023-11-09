🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
Event Source

Nov 09, 2023

In the context of serverless computing, an "Event Source" refers to any external service, system, or infrastructure that initiates a function or utility within a serverless application in response to certain events or triggers. The key feature of an event source is that it generates events as a means of conveying information, invoking actions or processes, and promoting interaction between different application components. In serverless architectures, event sources play an indispensable role in enabling event-driven approaches and ensuring seamless, scalable, and efficient application performance.

Serverless computing abstracts away the need for application developers to manage servers and infrastructure, instead allowing them to focus on building rich, highly-interactive applications with robust backend services and APIs. At the core of this abstraction is the ability to automatically scale applications and provision resources in response to demand. Event sources act as the catalysts for this dynamic provisioning of resources in serverless platforms, triggering the execution of functions or services when a particular event occurs.

Various types of event sources exist to cater to different application needs, these sources can generally be classified into the following categories:

1. Message and Data-based Event Sources: These include message queues, data streams, and database change notifications, which provide an event trigger upon the creation, modification, or deletion of messages and data entities within a specific datastore. Examples of these event sources include Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS), Amazon Kinesis Data Streams, and AWS DynamoDB streams. 2. Application and Service-based Event Sources: These consist of APIs, webhooks, and other services that generate events based on user-driven interactions with the frontend application or a third-party service integration. Examples include AWS AppSync (for GraphQL APIs), Amazon API Gateway (for REST APIs), and GitHub webhooks. 3. Time-based Event Sources: These involve scheduled triggers and timers that generate events at pre-defined intervals or specific times. AWS EventBridge (previously CloudWatch Events) and cron jobs are examples of time-based event sources. 4. Device and IoT-based Event Sources: These consist of sensors, devices, and other Internet of Things (IoT) components that produce events based on device state, actions, and measurements. AWS IoT Core and Azure IoT Hub are examples of IoT-based event sources.

In serverless applications created using the AppMaster no-code platform, event sources can be seamlessly integrated alongside visual data models, business processes, and REST API and WSS endpoints. This versatile integration enables customers to harness the benefits of serverless computing while maintaining a high degree of control and customization through the platform's graphical user interface (GUI).

AppMaster customers can rapidly develop and iterate on applications targeted for web, mobile, and backend use — with a typical timeline of just under 30 seconds from blueprint to deployment for new iterations. By automatically generating applications from scratch without requiring manual server management or the need to write complex code, AppMaster significantly accelerates development, minimizes costs, and eliminates virtually all technical debt commonly associated with traditional server-based application development approaches.

By leveraging the advantages offered by serverless computing, AppMaster-built applications can achieve impressive scalability and compatibility with a wide range of enterprise and high-load use cases. This ability to scale on-demand and react to fluctuating workloads is enabled, in part, through the integration of event sources and their associated triggers.

Efficient and effective utilization of event sources in serverless architectures promotes decoupling of application components and more granular control over function execution. This ultimately leads to improvements in responsiveness, adaptability, and overall application performance. Furthermore, the ability to deploy event-driven serverless applications on the AppMaster platform allows developers to create robust and scalable solutions quickly, cost-effectively, and with greater freedom than ever before.

