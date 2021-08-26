Web design is a process that requires creativity. And inspiration is what can help you with that. You can learn how to be creative like you learn any other skill. Just constantly search for new ideas, look for inspiration, improve your watchfulness to push creativity. Thus, you’ll remain competitive and will be able to build better websites.

A hand-picked selection of web design inspiration resources can become a big help in your workflow. You can use a good portion of inspiration and creative ideas to start the project faster and effectively meet the needs of any client and project when building sites.

We created a list of 30 modern and useful resources where beginners and experienced web designers can find web design inspiration, quality content, and examples of the best works: landing pages, multi-page sites, web, and mobile applications. You’ll see examples of the best web designs, share experiences, get advice from professionals, find inspiration, post your portfolio, and find clients.

One of the biggest and known awards in the web design industry that sets trends highlights the best professionals and influences the market worldwide.

Awwwards finds talents and works of the best web designers across the globe, creating an inspirational collection of projects. If you look for creative high-rated web design content and inspiration — this is what you need.

Awwwards is a trustful resource where you can observe the projects of the Awards participants, nominees, and winners. It introduces high-quality web design works reviewed by a professional jury — a perfect place to find web design inspiration and innovative ideas.

Another popular platform to find web design inspiration and ideas. Behance is a well-known source for creators in different areas, part of the Adobe group.

It presents a careful selection of outstanding and creative design projects. Creators submit their works, communicate with each other, share experiences.

Here you can browse through galleries by area of work (design, photography, architecture), also “by tools” (photoshop, illustrator, etc.).

Behance represents a social media platform that you can use to find inspiration for new ideas, comment and save projects of fellow designers and get an opinion on yours if you submit one.

99Designs is a huge resource about graphic design mostly, but still a great place for web design inspiration. Visit the Discover inspiration section, to look for ideas of logos and identity, app and web design, advertising, and business. There are lots of categories, and we recommend not concentrating on the web design section but looking through all of them. It is sometimes unexpected what can become a source of inspiration.

David Hellman, the author of the platform, found a way to support creativity by surrounding himself with unique ideas and inspiring others.

Practically, this is a directory of the sites liked by him. It may seem a little unreliable — a subjective selection of websites, but David is a designer and developer with a great experience. He collected the best creative projects and built a good filtering system: by color, CMS, framework, and style. You will find almost any type of website here and get some web design inspiration.

It is one of the most visited websites for web design inspiration. The platform has ideas for everything from books to illustrations, including a top inspiring selection of designs and UI/UX projects. Explore various forms of web design and its components to find inspiration.

If you liked any project, check the author’s page or website to see more of his web design works. Don’t forget to visit the Tutorials page with valuable articles and short guides.

Pinterest is not the first option that comes to mind when talking about web design inspiration. Still, the resource is a great tool to search for design and visual arts and discover creative artists. There are over 200 billion pins already. Looking through so many by-tag searching could be overwhelming. That is why our suggestion is to find inspiration on boards, which you can follow. Check if famous web design studios or designers have their accounts on Pinterest with thematic boards and follow them.

What is more, the platform allows creating your personal boards, saving pins, and building moodboards of inspiration, that will be relevant to your work content.

Boards to follow:

Designspiration

Designspiration is similar to Pinterest only in the design world. Here as well, you will find tons of ideas and inspiration. A large community of creators uploads their works in all kinds of areas. Web design is among them.

It is a very organized way to observe web design inspiration. We like Designspiration because it allows searching for ideas similar to what you liked by color. Plus, it highlights the primary color selection, which is also helpful.

SiteInspire is a showcase of real websites for your inspiration. This web design resource has convenient navigation. It uses a tagging system to filter the websites by industry, type, color.

When searching for ideas and inspiration, open a website you like, then you’ll see the ‘similar projects’ section with similar works. It is helpful to move in the exact direction and look for inspiration based on one idea.

Would you like to be surprised? A Brutalist website will blow your mind with its hand-picked quality web design content. It offers a collection of bold ideas and very creative projects. It is what we are not used to seeing every day, which makes these web design resource so great for inspiration.

The projects showcased on brutalism websites do not follow any standards and optimizations and surprise you with their original design. However, it only inspires more, boosts your creativity, unleashes your potential, and pushes you to create outstanding works.

Dribble is a community of designers sharing their works and experiences. Various categories present outstanding ideas you can use for inspiration.

Besides this, Dribble has a great educational section with interactive content that helps improve your skills as a designer.

Use this platform to submit your web design projects and check the feedback section to gather valuable insights from other professionals.

Dribble also has a marketplace with ready-to-use graphics, fonts, templates, and others. It is a great place for new knowledge and inspiration in web design.

Generally, TemplateMonster is a website dedicated to themes, website templates, and plugins. Still, it is a perfect place to find web design inspiration.

The critical advantage of the themes layouts is their architecture and structure — that is what you can take and implement in your web design projects.

Take a look at this practical resource with templates that work, get some great ideas and web design inspiration, and explore the latest trends.

A resource for web design inspiration curated by a selected jury. All websites presented on the platform have been rated in four categories: creativity, coding, design, and total score.

Not everyone can easily submit the work to CSS Nectar. Submission is paid. Every submission goes through the review of a professional team, and only after its approval it goes live.

We can honestly declare this is the collection of the best web design ideas out there. Any professional web designer will find inspiration on the website.

CommerceCream is a specific field source with examples only in the eCommerce industry. If this is the field of your interest, you should check this site to get some eCommerce inspiration.

Learn more about your favorite projects’ authors. Usually, these are web design studios or independent designers. Access their portfolios and find even more inspiration and creative ideas through them.

As you see from the name, the website includes a huge collection of one-page websites. Under the tab Inspiration, you will find dozens of different categories, including a broadened selection of beautiful website designs.

Find there a marketplace of templates you can buy for an easy start of your project. In general, it is a great source for one-page inspiration.

We continue looking for web design inspiration, and Land Book is our next stop. The resource offers you to explore several big categories of website types: blogs, stores, landings, portfolios.

You'll find great content for your future site's designs here. Join the website and design community on Land Book and create a personal inspirational moodboard.

Besides other content, you can also see what the Templates section offers; maybe you'll find some good ready-to-use designs or get inspired by unique ideas.

The resource has an impressive collection of websites and web design ideas. We can undoubtedly say it is the perfect place to find web design inspiration. However, the library of websites is updated not so often.

If you have a chance, check the available options on Admire the Web. Here you’ll find a simple searching tool by tags, plus you can always browse through “related content” and find that inspiration you were looking for.

As the resource creators say, it is the best design inspiration website.

Muzli is a plugin and mobile app aiming to deliver the best design stories and inspiration. Personalized content, latest design trends, useful articles and weekly selections of inspiring web design resources, interactive feed — everything you need to find great designs through a convenient interface.

You can install the Muzli plugin in your browser or download the app for your smartphone and access a daily dose of web design inspiration and creative content anytime from anywhere.

Uplabs is a professional resource with daily updates on web design, materials design, UI, and ready-to-use products. It is a website for developers and designers to share resources useful for building apps and sites and find web design inspiration, of course.

It is one of the greatest platforms to look for UI kits, templates, and illustrations. The website includes selections of fonts, icons, illustrations, UI kits on a free and paid basis. So you can choose your favorite product and apply it to your web design project or use it as inspiration.

It allows creating collections of your favorite ideas and showcasing your works.

We love sources with convenient navigation. Webdesign Inspiration is one of them. All designs here are categorized by style, color, industry, sites style (portfolio, blog, directory, etc.). It makes it easier to find the needed examples of web design.

The source is curated by passionate creators who pick creative websites to boost your inspiration.

Hundreds of landing pages templates and tons of creative content — that is what you can find on PageCollective. A source curated by Screenlane introduces a massive collection of landing pages designs.

Inspiration is in every detail; this is a real treasure for web designers. A perfect filtering search allows you to sort websites by products, elements, and page types.

Although, the resource is not only about web design inspiration. Take time and explore the linked resource called PageFlows to learn more about user flows. Learn from successful experiences and design better websites.

Pttrns is a membership-based website. It mainly concentrates on app designs. Although, it is great for catching responsive ideas for your web design projects.

By joining the community of designers, you will gain access to thousands of creative designs, get advice, find inspiration, and make professional connections.

With Pttrns, you can create collections of designs you like on the site and stay organized. Access these collections whenever you need inspiration for the project.

A directory of any page you can ever come across designing a website. Calltoidea is a huge library of web design elements. Calltoidea makes it possible to look for different page designs: login page, calendar form, testimonials, popups, and many others.

If you were looking for web design inspiration — Calltoidea is where you find it.

You may wonder how Instagram ended up in the list of web design inspiration resources.

Being one of the most popular social media platforms, Instagram is primarily a library of visual arts and creative content, but you can also use it to find design inspiration.

Try searching by tags and follow professional web designers and theme pages. Here are just a few creative accounts about web design to look at:

@dsgnr_

@welovewebdesign

@twohabitsdesign

Find inspiration in web design and all related areas. The website offers an extensive library of landing page samples, logos, and different page designs. There is also a marketplace with templates you can buy.

LandingFolio has a great feature to browse desktop and mobile versions of websites showcased. It is a helpful tool to learn responsive design from real examples, making a resource a great mixture of inspirational and practical content.

This website covers coding and design, offering many resources to learn and improve skills, find inspiration and freebies you can use in your projects.

There are a lot of useful articles with tips for web design and related areas, with a selection of outstanding designs and the latest trends. Check out this source to find web design inspiration and learn interesting things about coding and design.

A gallery of the best modern sites created by professionals from different countries with convenient filtering by topics. A very simple and easy-to-use interface with no distracting options, focusing on providing design inspiration and introducing visitors to the world of creative, original content.

Sitesee is perfect for color inspiration. For every site here, you will find color highlights — the colors used for this site. You can also follow the link and see the website in action.

Over 40 different categories to explore and find inspiration on Siiimple. It is a website with a selection of minimalistic web design ideas. Browse through the hand-picked selection of the most appealing websites on the Internet.

Add your favorite websites to your account and build your personal board of favorite projects you can always open to get some great ideas and inspiration.

A great directory of the best landing pages organized by sections. Find the inspiration and ideas on the platform with a convenient search by tags.

What can be featured: the platform highlights especially navigation elements and their designs. Under the Nav tab, you’ll find inspiration for navigation bars, components, and other navigation details.

Here you can also submit your works.

Lapa Ninja website offers you to explore landing page designs in dozens of categories. It is a great resource to find web design inspiration and learn and get new knowledge. Free tutorials, websites templates, creative illustrations — everything you need to build better websites.

Learn web design with Lapa Ninja, find inspiration, download free books to become a better professional.

CollectUI broke down web design ideas into many categories and selected thousands of designs of separate pages for your inspiration. Without exaggeration, we can say you'll find anything that ever crosses your mind: background patterns, ideas of the pages 'terms of service', pagination, and that's to name a few.

The website is testing the new feature "Daily Designer Report" to provide you with more inspiration. Subscribe to the newsletter and get a daily dose of web design inspiration and ideas.

Get into the habit of constantly checking those resources of inspiration. Thus, you will never run out of ideas and it will be much easier for you to come up with different concepts. Plus, remember, you can get inspiration from everything. Simply think of anything that amuses you and encourages you to create.