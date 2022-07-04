We have listened to your feedback for months and have implemented so many new features to make your (and our) life easier.⁣⁣ We want to give you more for your money.

We have a lot to say, so let's take it one by one.

Workspace

The concept of workspaces has been introduced to the platform, within which teams or companies can work.

Unlimited and unified: The workspace now has an unlimited number of projects and participants/users, unified billing, payment options and balance.

The workspace now has an unlimited number of projects and participants/users, unified billing, payment options and balance. Division of users: We have added division of users by roles at the workspace level, as well as at the project level. Now, if you work in a company or a team, you can put all your employees in a workspace and then assign projects to them. For ease of understanding, each workspace is your individual company or team.

We have added division of users by roles at the workspace level, as well as at the project level. Now, if you work in a company or a team, you can put all your employees in a workspace and then assign projects to them. For ease of understanding, each workspace is your individual company or team. At the start, we have 3 types of workspaces: Business for companies, Freelance and Personal. Technically now they are no different, but in the future the functionality and perks will be different.

Billing

We have changed the billing model in the platform from a subscription for an account to a subscription for a project, completely eliminating the additional purchase of resources. Now 1 project - 1 subscription.

Several subscriptions are available at the start:

14 Day Trial

Explore



Startup



Startup+



Business



Business+



Enterprise



Non-profit



Mobile applications and unlimited trials



Mobile applications are available on all plans, but publishing on Trial and Explore plans is limited.

Our new trial subscription policy: There can only be one 14-day trial per workspace, but if you delete a project with a trial plan, you can create a new project with a new trial for another 14 days.

Payments

We have canceled the mandatory presence of an attached payment method if there are enough funds on the balance to pay for the subscription.

That is, when activating vouchers or receiving a balance in other ways, you will no longer need to add a bank card.

Credit actions



It's time to get rewarded for your effort! Earn credit points that can be used to pay for your plan.

We are giving out points for posting about AppMaster on social media, writing reviews about our product, making tutorials and more.

All the credit actions and their value can be found in your AppMaster Studio account.

Vue3 WebApps



The generated Vue3 WebApps are ready and published to production.

This is an important step for the platform on the way to a sophisticated website designer.

Visually, everything should remain the same, but we expect many issues to be fixed.

And much more



The release also includes all the changes accumulated over more than a month in code generators, our backend studio, and cloud application publishing servers.

Support for BLE, WSS client, work with app icon badges + a bunch of fixes have been added to Android.

Many bugs have been fixed in IOS, 100% of the team's time has been devoted to fixes and optimizations.

Main Improvements

Added BLE Block Operation to Android Mobile App;



Added SignaturePad widget to IOS mobile app;



Added how-tos on Image Components, authorization and more;



Implemented the work of blocks and triggers for working with sensors in Android;



Added cryptographic blocks to mobile application business process editor.

Bug fixes

Fixed work of Grid triggers in Android app;

Removed extra padding around the perimeter of the mobile design;

Fixed authorization in the generated application on IOS;

Fixed scrolling on screens in IOS application;

Fixed studio front bugs in Safari on MacOS.

What's next



🚀 We are working on fixing bugs caused by the migration to the new billing.

🤖 The Android team is now completing the cycle of adding NFC/NDEF technical features and Google Wallet API (passes) features and moving on to work on the UI. There we have to add animation, bring the interface into line with the appearance in the designer and add more visual styles, as well as add new widgets (here you can tell us which ones you need the most, for this go to our community space).

🍎 IOS is actively catching up in terms of functionality and appearance, the priority is still on stability and fixes, and then on new functionality.

⚡ The infrastructure team is working on separating the publication of the backend, web and mobile applications (yes, we also get sick of waiting when making a small change on the web or mobile).

This will take about 3-4 weeks and then you will be able to enjoy almost instant web and mobile publishing.