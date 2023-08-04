Programming norms have been significantly disrupted by GitHub Copilot, an innovative tool that has invariably altered the coding methodologies employed by developers. However, with it comes associated challenges, specifically when it generates code snippets that resemble those already accessible in other public repositories.

Consequently, in an attempt to mitigate these concerns, GitHub unveiled a feature in 2022 that empowered users with the means to automatically thwart suggestions that match public code. As per a representative from GitHub, despite being rare and used only approximately 1% of the time, this mechanism has faced criticism for its somewhat crude and restrictive nature. On certain occasions, developers may wish to scrutinize these snippets of code, either to use or to evaluate a library from where this fragment may have originated.

In a bid to bridge this gap, GitHub launched a code referencing feature for GitHub Copilot in a private beta version. The feature enables developers to view any matching code it generates by showcasing it in a sidebar, instead of automatically blocking it. It enables them to make an informed decision on how to leverage this data. This feature will be made accessible to Copilot Chat with time.

Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, during a conversation with TechCrunch, revealed that enterprises were utilizing the original blocking feature, but it was fairly restrictive in its execution. It failed to offer users the discretion to decide whether they wanted to use the generated code and link it back to an open-source license.

Dohmke also asserted that this hurdle often relates to frequent computer algorithms, such as sorting, that are prevalent in various locations. With the newly launched feature, developers now have the choice to reject the code, utilize it directly (only if the library permits it), or request Copilot to modify the code so it does not mirror the initial code.

Currently, Copilot’s code reference feature only produces results that do not match certain licenses. However, the team behind this revolutionary feature is seeking feedback to ascertain whether users are demanding a feature that produces license-specific results.

“We're letting people understand the match and then make an informed decision,” Dohmke further elaborated. According to him, the new development fills the gap that the erstwhile solution left unaddressed.

The code reference feature of GitHub Copilot works predominantly when it encounters a lack of context. When Copilot works with substantial context from pre-existing code, the likelihood of generating a suggestion that matches the public code is miniscule. However, when developers are commencing their coding work, Copilot's inclination to create matching code significantly increases.

