EU Strides Toward Establishing New Regulatory Framework for AI Systems

Dec 12, 2023
The EU presidency and parliament negotiators have come to a preliminary consensus on a first-of-its-kind framework for the regulation of AI applications in the EU bloc. Announced in a recent press release by the European Council, this initiative strives to guarantee the safety of AI applications introduced to the European marketplace. The proposal also aspires to stimulate AI innovation and investment in the region, while adhering to essential rights and EU principles.

Strategically designed under the artificial intelligence act, the proposed EU regulation adopts a risk-defined approach in its control of AI. Under this approach, AI applications that present a higher risk would operate under more stringent rules. This doesn't mean that low-risk AI would be unregulated. Rather, it enforces 'transparency obligations' to ensure the consumers' autonomous decision-making regarding AI-generated content.

Furthermore, the proposed regulation introduces a fine structure proportionate to the income of the offending company. However, a fixed sum might supersede this if it exceeds the calculated percentage-based fine.

Apart from regulation, the new AI act addresses the promotion of AI systems innovation. It comes with novel provisions aimed at fostering the testing of these systems under real-world scenarios. These provisions will empower AI researchers and developers to refine and optimize their solutions for better alignment with user needs and market dynamics.

While this agreement marks an important step, completion and implementation are still works-in-progress. The officials continue to refine the regulation's details over the ensuing weeks. The new laws will not be actively enforced until 2025 at the earliest.

Expressing her satisfaction, Carme Artigas, the Spanish Secretary of State for Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence, termed the agreement as a 'historic achievement.' She further remarked that the proposal successfully addresses a global challenge in a rapidly evolving tech environment. She gave due credit to the initiative for maintaining a delicate balance, promoting European AI innovation, and ensuring the protection of citizen's fundamental rights.

Platforms such as AppMaster have observed the regulatory landscape closely, and continually evolve their no-code platforms to stay compliant and guide their users to develop applications with the highest regard for user rights and safety regulations. These developments only further exhibit the need for tools that are transparent, flexible, and capable of placing the power back in the hands of the people.

