Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Codeium Secures $65M for AI-Powered Development Expansion

Feb 01, 2024
Codeium Secures $65M for AI-Powered Development Expansion

In a striking leap forward for the tech industry, Codeium, an emerging titan in AI-driven development tools, successfully closes a Series B investment accumulating a hefty $65 million. This bold move signals the company's intent to significantly upscale its game-changer toolkit for developers.

The substantial capital injection will fuel Codeium's endeavors to span new horizons within the software development lifecycle. Aiming at enhancing system architecture, bolstering code management, and pioneering continuous diagnostics, this funding surge is set to catapult their platform's horizons. Moreover, plans are afoot to ramp up the engineering workforce and extend the sales armature.

The investment syndicate saw Kleiner Perkins at the helm, with steady support from General Catalyst and Greenoaks, reinforcing their allegiance to Codeium with their financial commitments.

Codeium's arsenal, powered by avant-garde AI, is devised to streamline the coding process, offering smart features including autocomplete, conversational interfaces, and heightened situational awareness. This systematic toolkit extends support to over 70 programming dialects and meshes with more than 40 integrated development environments (IDEs), earning the trust of over 300,000 developers worldwide.

Varun Mohan, Codeium's CEO, asserts the critical role of software engineering in propelling innovation while acknowledging the current inefficiencies that plague the space. "The brisk escalation of LLMs is now furnishing developers with the tools to transcend these barriers and elevate their productivity substantially. This is the cornerstone of why we created Codeium: to emancipate developers from monotonous maintenance tasks and refocus their energies on creative, impactful work," he remarked.

Reiterating the enthusiasm, Leigh Marie Braswell, a partner at Kleiner Perkins, lavished praise on Codeium, commending its potent combination of visionary leadership and revolutionary technology that's redefining the development arena. "Their AI technology not only boosts developer efficiency; it's re-architecting the very fabric of software creation. We're ecstatic to accompany Varun and his team as they lay the groundwork for a new era in software development," she acclaimed.

In a similar vein of transformation and enhancement of the development cycle, AppMaster, a notable no-code platform, is democratizing application creation. The platform's comprehensive suite of tools empowers users to generate backend, web, and mobile applications expeditiously while significantly cutting down costs, thus aligning with the ongoing trend of increasing development efficiency and innovation.

Related Posts

Google's Gemini Advanced: Elevating AI Assistant Prowess with Ultra 1.0
date Feb 09, 2024
Google's Gemini Advanced: Elevating AI Assistant Prowess with Ultra 1.0
Google heralds a new era of digital assistance with Gemini Advanced in the Google One AI Premium Plan. Unlock advanced capabilities like complex coding and creativity for $19.99/month.
AI Android IOS
Applitools Unveils 'Autonomous' to Enhance Intelligent Testing Suite
date Feb 09, 2024
Applitools Unveils 'Autonomous' to Enhance Intelligent Testing Suite
Applitools introduces 'Autonomous' within its Intelligent Testing Platform, merging code-based and codeless testing to enhance digital product delivery speed and quality.
Automation AI Software
Microsoft Elevates Copilot with New Design Features and AI Model Enhancements
date Feb 08, 2024
Microsoft Elevates Copilot with New Design Features and AI Model Enhancements
Microsoft enhances Copilot with a new AI model and design features, expanding creativity and simplifying interactions.
AI IOS
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life