The world of online retail is expanding at an unprecedented rate, opening doors for entrepreneurs and established retailers alike. Choosing the right eCommerce website builder is crucial for establishing a successful online presence. In 2024, various robust tools are available, each catering to different business needs, from small start-ups to large enterprises. This guide will explore the top 6 eCommerce website builders for online stores in 2024, delving into their features, benefits, and why they stand out in this competitive market.

Whether you are looking for an all-inclusive platform with extensive customization options or a straightforward, user-friendly builder, our list covers it all. With the right eCommerce builder, you can create an online store that not only looks great but also functions seamlessly, providing an optimal shopping experience for your customers. Let's start by examining the key players in the field, beginning with industry giants like Shopify and WooCommerce, and moving on to include versatile options like Wix eCommerce, BigCommerce, Squarespace, and ending with the innovative no-code solution provided by AppMaster.

1. Shopify

When it comes to eCommerce website builders, Shopify stands out as a top choice for many business owners. Founded in 2006, Shopify has grown exponentially, supporting over a million businesses worldwide. What makes Shopify a go-to platform for eCommerce? Let's delve into the features and benefits that set it apart.

Ease of Use

One of the strongest appeals of Shopify is its ease of use. The platform is designed for both beginners and seasoned entrepreneurs, with an intuitive user interface that simplifies the website-building process. Shopify offers a drag-and-drop builder, allowing users to easily customize their online store without any coding knowledge.

Scalability and Flexibility

Shopify is highly scalable, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes. Whether you’re starting a small online store or running a large enterprise, Shopify offers various plans to meet your needs. The platform supports unlimited products, bandwidth, and storage, ensuring that your store can grow with your business. Moreover, Shopify provides a range of themes and plugins to enhance your store's functionality and appearance.

Payment Gateway Integration

Shopify integrates with over 100 payment gateways, including major ones like PayPal, Stripe, and Authorize.Net. This versatility ensures that you can offer your customers flexible payment options, improving their shopping experience and increasing conversion rates.

Security

Security is a critical aspect of any eCommerce platform, and Shopify takes it seriously. The platform is PCI DSS compliant, which means it adheres to stringent security standards to protect customer data. Shopify also provides SSL certificates for your store, ensuring that all data transmitted through your site is encrypted and secure.

Shopify offers a robust set of SEO and marketing tools to help you attract and retain customers. You can optimize your website for search engines with ease, using meta tags, title tags, and custom URLs. Additionally, Shopify supports integration with various social media platforms and offers email marketing tools, helping you reach a broader audience and drive sales.

24/7 Customer Support

Shopify provides 24/7 customer support through various channels, including live chat, email, and phone. Their extensive help center and community forums also offer valuable resources and insights to help you troubleshoot issues and optimize your online store.

In summary, Shopify's ease of use, scalability, extensive payment gateway integrations, robust security measures, and comprehensive marketing tools make it a top choice for eCommerce website builders in 2024. Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or an established business owner, Shopify offers the tools and support needed to succeed in the competitive online marketplace.

2. AppMaster for eCommerce

AppMaster is renowned for being a comprehensive no-code platform that allows users to create backend, web, and mobile applications without writing a single line of code. It's an innovative solution for eCommerce businesses looking to quickly and efficiently establish an online presence. Here’s why AppMaster is an exceptional choice for building eCommerce websites in 2024:

Comprehensive Development Environment

AppMaster offers a powerful Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that encompasses every aspect of application development. Whether you need to design a stunning web storefront or develop a mobile app for your online store, AppMaster has you covered. The platform allows you to visually create data models, business logic, and user interfaces using drag-and-drop tools, making it accessible even to those without technical backgrounds.

Visual BP Designer

One of the standout features of AppMaster is its Visual BP Designer. This feature lets you create and manage your business processes with visual tools, simplifying the development of complex workflows and automations. For eCommerce, this means you can easily set up processes like order management, customer notifications, inventory tracking, and more, ensuring your store operates smoothly.

Scalability and Performance

AppMaster’s backend applications are built using Go (Golang), known for its performance and scalability. This makes AppMaster particularly suitable for eCommerce businesses that expect significant growth and require an infrastructure that can handle high traffic volumes and complex transactions. Additionally, AppMaster applications can work with any PostgreSQL-compatible database, providing flexibility in data management.

Rapid Development and Deployment

With AppMaster, you can generate and deploy your eCommerce applications in under 30 seconds. The platform takes your blueprints and generates the source code, compiles the applications, and even runs tests before deploying them. This speed of development is unmatched and allows you to iterate on your store and implement new features quickly based on customer feedback and market trends.

Seamless Mobile Integration

In today's market, having a mobile-friendly or dedicated mobile app for your eCommerce store is crucial. AppMaster excels in mobile app development, allowing you to create native mobile applications using Kotlin and Jetpack Compose for Android, and SwiftUI for iOS. This ensures that your store provides an optimal experience on all devices, enhancing customer satisfaction and driving sales.

No Technical Debt

AppMaster’s unique approach to generating applications from scratch every time you make a change eliminates technical debt, ensuring your eCommerce store is always up-to-date and free of legacy code issues. This is particularly beneficial for maintaining the efficiency and security of your online store as it grows and evolves.

Ease of Use and Accessibility

AppMaster is designed to be user-friendly, making it accessible to a wide range of users, from small businesses to large enterprises. The platform offers a variety of subscription plans, including a free tier for those who want to explore its capabilities. Even non-technical users can build, deploy, and manage professional-grade eCommerce websites, thanks to the intuitive design and comprehensive support resources available.

With AppMaster, you can truly transform your eCommerce business by leveraging a no-code platform that is both powerful and easy to use. Whether you are a startup looking for a cost-effective solution or an enterprise needing a scalable and high-performance eCommerce platform, AppMaster provides the tools and flexibility needed to succeed in the competitive online market.

3. WooCommerce

WooCommerce is a versatile eCommerce solution for those who prefer building their online store on the WordPress platform. As a plugin for WordPress, WooCommerce offers a combination of flexibility and powerful features, allowing users to create highly customized eCommerce websites tailored to their specific needs. Here’s a deeper look at why WooCommerce remains a top choice for online stores in 2024.

Features and Benefits

Customizability: WooCommerce offers robust customization options, giving users control over every aspect of their online store. From the layout and design to specific functionalities via extensions, the possibilities are virtually limitless.

WooCommerce offers robust customization options, giving users control over every aspect of their online store. From the layout and design to specific functionalities via extensions, the possibilities are virtually limitless. Integration with WordPress: Since it’s built as a plugin for WordPress, WooCommerce seamlessly integrates with all the functionalities offered by WordPress, including themes, plugins, and SEO tools. This makes it an ideal choice for users who already have a WordPress site or prefer using WordPress's CMS capabilities.

Since it’s built as a plugin for WordPress, WooCommerce seamlessly integrates with all the functionalities offered by WordPress, including themes, plugins, and SEO tools. This makes it an ideal choice for users who already have a WordPress site or prefer using WordPress's CMS capabilities. Extensive Plugin Library: WooCommerce’s extensive library of plugins and extensions allows for added functionalities such as advanced product filtering, booking systems, and subscription capabilities. The community-driven development ensures that there are options available for nearly any feature you may need.

WooCommerce’s extensive library of plugins and extensions allows for added functionalities such as advanced product filtering, booking systems, and subscription capabilities. The community-driven development ensures that there are options available for nearly any feature you may need. Payment Gateway Support: WooCommerce supports a wide array of payment gateways. Out of the box, it offers PayPal and Stripe integrations, but there are extensions available for almost any payment gateway you can think of, accommodating various customer preferences.

WooCommerce supports a wide array of payment gateways. Out of the box, it offers PayPal and Stripe integrations, but there are extensions available for almost any payment gateway you can think of, accommodating various customer preferences. Scalability: WooCommerce can cater to both small startups and large enterprises. The flexibility of WordPress combined with the ability to enhance WooCommerce through plugins makes scaling your eCommerce site straightforward.

SEO and Marketing

SEO-Friendly: Given its foundational integration with WordPress, WooCommerce leverages WordPress’s SEO strengths. You can utilize plugins like Yoast SEO to optimize your product pages, categories, and blog posts, significantly improving your site's search engine visibility.

Given its foundational integration with WordPress, WooCommerce leverages WordPress’s SEO strengths. You can utilize plugins like Yoast SEO to optimize your product pages, categories, and blog posts, significantly improving your site's search engine visibility. Content Marketing: WooCommerce allows you to merge your eCommerce efforts with content marketing seamlessly. Utilizing WordPress’s blogging capabilities, you can create engaging content that drives traffic to your store, builds brand authority, and enhances customer engagement.

Cost Efficiency

Open Source: One of WooCommerce’s significant advantages is that it’s open source, meaning it’s free to use. You only incur costs for hosting, paid themes, and premium plugins if needed. This flexibility allows businesses to start with minimal costs and expand their feature set as needed.

Support and Community

Vibrant Community: WooCommerce benefits from a large, active community of developers and users. The abundance of tutorials, forums, and community-contributed extensions ensures you can find help and resources easily, regardless of your technical expertise.

Professional Support: If you require dedicated support, WooCommerce offers several support plans, including priority support options, ensuring that you can get expert help whenever you need it.

As we look towards 2024, WooCommerce continues to be a compelling option for anyone wishing to establish or expand an online store. Its integration with WordPress, coupled with extensive customizability and a supportive community, makes it a robust choice for a wide range of eCommerce needs.

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a no-code solution to complement your WooCommerce store, consider AppMaster. With AppMaster, you can create custom backend solutions, web applications, and mobile apps without writing a single line of code, ensuring your eCommerce operation is streamlined and effective.

4. Wix eCommerce

Wix eCommerce is a popular choice among small business owners and entrepreneurs who seek an easy-to-use platform with a wide range of customization options. Known primarily as a website builder, Wix has extended its capabilities to cater to the needs of online stores, making it a versatile option for those venturing into the digital retail space.

Key Features

Wix eCommerce offers an array of features designed to help you create, manage, and grow your online store efficiently:

Drag-and-Drop Builder: The intuitive drag-and-drop builder enables users to create a visually appealing and functional online store without any coding knowledge. You can customize every aspect of your site to fit your brand’s identity.

The intuitive builder enables users to create a visually appealing and functional online store without any coding knowledge. You can customize every aspect of your site to fit your brand’s identity. Multiple Payment Gateways: Accept payments through a variety of gateways, including PayPal , Stripe , and other major services. This flexibility ensures a seamless checkout experience for your customers.

Accept payments through a variety of gateways, including , , and other major services. This flexibility ensures a seamless checkout experience for your customers. Mobile Optimization: With the increasing number of shoppers using mobile devices, Wix ensures that your online store is fully optimized for mobile browsing and purchasing.

With the increasing number of shoppers using mobile devices, Wix ensures that your online store is fully optimized for mobile browsing and purchasing. Product Management: Easily add, manage, and display your products with rich product pages, inventory tracking, and customizable options such as sizes and colors.

Easily add, manage, and display your products with rich product pages, inventory tracking, and customizable options such as sizes and colors. Marketing and SEO Tools: Boost your store’s visibility with built-in marketing and SEO tools. From customizable meta tags to integrated social media marketing, Wix helps you reach a broader audience.

Boost your store’s visibility with built-in marketing and SEO tools. From customizable meta tags to integrated social media marketing, Wix helps you reach a broader audience. App Market: Access a wide range of additional features and tools through the Wix App Market. You can integrate functionalities like email marketing, live chat, and customer reviews to enhance your store.

Benefits of Using Wix eCommerce

User-Friendly Interface: One of Wix’s standout features is its user-friendly interface, which makes it accessible even for those without technical expertise. The visual editor is intuitive and straightforward, allowing you to see changes in real-time.

One of Wix’s standout features is its user-friendly interface, which makes it accessible even for those without technical expertise. The visual editor is intuitive and straightforward, allowing you to see changes in real-time. Customizability: With hundreds of designer-made templates and comprehensive customization options, you can create a unique store that reflects your brand’s personality.

With hundreds of designer-made templates and comprehensive customization options, you can create a unique store that reflects your brand’s personality. Scalability: Wix eCommerce is designed to grow with your business. Whether you’re just starting with a small product range or expanding to offer multiple categories and items, the platform can handle your needs.

Wix eCommerce is designed to grow with your business. Whether you’re just starting with a small product range or expanding to offer multiple categories and items, the platform can handle your needs. Customer Support: Wix offers extensive support resources, including 24/7 customer service, tutorials, and a community forum. These resources ensure you have the help you need when you need it.

Limitations

While Wix eCommerce is an excellent choice for many users, it does have some limitations:

Advanced Features for Large Enterprises: Wix may lack some advanced features required by large enterprises with extensive needs. Businesses looking for highly specialized capabilities may need to look at more feature-rich platforms like BigCommerce or Shopify Plus.

Wix may lack some advanced features required by large enterprises with extensive needs. Businesses looking for highly specialized capabilities may need to look at more feature-rich platforms like or Plus. Transaction Fees: Depending on your chosen plan, you might encounter transaction fees, which can add up if your sales volume is significant. It's essential to consider these fees when planning your budget.

Depending on your chosen plan, you might encounter transaction fees, which can add up if your sales volume is significant. It's essential to consider these fees when planning your budget. Customization Beyond Templates: While Wix offers substantial customization options, some users may find limitations if they require highly customized functionality or design elements that go beyond what the platform’s templates and apps provide.

Wix eCommerce stands out as a solid option for small to medium-sized businesses looking for a user-friendly, flexible website builder. Its drag-and-drop interface, payment gateway integrations, and broad range of customizability make it a compelling choice for many entrepreneurs. However, businesses requiring advanced features and extensive scalability might need to consider other platforms. Embrace the ease and efficiency of Wix eCommerce to build a robust online store that can adapt and grow with your business.

5. BigCommerce

BigCommerce stands out as a powerful and versatile eCommerce platform, tailored to support businesses of various sizes but particularly advantageous for high-volume sellers. Boasting a comprehensive suite of features, robust integrations, and impressive scalability, BigCommerce is designed to help online stores grow and succeed seamlessly. Let’s delve deeper into what makes BigCommerce an excellent choice for creating an online store in 2024.

Key Features of BigCommerce

Adaptability and Flexibility : BigCommerce provides a flexible framework capable of catering to a wide range of business models, whether B2B, B2C, or hybrid. Its flexibility ensures that you can customize your store to meet the unique demands of your business.

: BigCommerce provides a flexible framework capable of catering to a wide range of business models, whether B2B, B2C, or hybrid. Its flexibility ensures that you can customize your store to meet the unique demands of your business. SEO and Marketing Tools : BigCommerce comes with built-in SEO optimization tools, enabling your online store to get indexed quickly on search engines, attract more organic traffic, and effectively increase sales. Moreover, it provides seamless integration with various marketing platforms, including Google Shopping and Facebook Ads, allowing you to reach a broader audience.

: BigCommerce comes with built-in SEO optimization tools, enabling your online store to get indexed quickly on search engines, attract more organic traffic, and effectively increase sales. Moreover, it provides seamless integration with various marketing platforms, including Google Shopping and Facebook Ads, allowing you to reach a broader audience. Product Management : Efficiently manage your product catalog with BigCommerce’s robust product management tools. You can easily add, update, and organize products, manage inventory, and set up complex product options and variants to cater to diverse customer needs.

: Efficiently manage your product catalog with BigCommerce’s robust product management tools. You can easily add, update, and organize products, manage inventory, and set up complex product options and variants to cater to diverse customer needs. Payment Gateway Integration : BigCommerce supports multiple payment gateways, ensuring that your customers have a wide array of payment options. From PayPal and Stripe to local and specialized gateways, you can offer flexible and secure payment methods to enhance the customer experience.

: BigCommerce supports multiple payment gateways, ensuring that your customers have a wide array of payment options. From PayPal and Stripe to local and specialized gateways, you can offer flexible and secure payment methods to enhance the customer experience. Customization and Design : BigCommerce offers a range of professionally designed templates that are not only aesthetically appealing but also highly customizable. You can also fully customize your store's look and feel with access to HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

: BigCommerce offers a range of professionally designed templates that are not only aesthetically appealing but also highly customizable. You can also fully customize your store's look and feel with access to HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Security and Compliance: Security is paramount in eCommerce, and BigCommerce takes it seriously. The platform is PCI DSS Level 1 certified and provides HTTPS for secure transactions. With sophisticated security features, your store and customer information remain protected from cyber threats.

6. Squarespace

Squarespace is a versatile website builder known for its focus on design and ease of use. Initially recognized for its stunning template designs tailored for creative professionals, Squarespace has evolved into a formidable competitor in the eCommerce space with a comprehensive array of features catering to online stores. Whether you’re a boutique owner or a large-scale retailer, Squarespace offers a user-friendly yet powerful platform to manage your online store.

Key Features of Squarespace for eCommerce

Beautiful Templates: Squarespace offers a plethora of professionally designed templates that are fully customizable. These templates are optimized for mobile devices, ensuring your online store looks great on any screen size.

Squarespace offers a plethora of professionally designed templates that are fully customizable. These templates are optimized for mobile devices, ensuring your online store looks great on any screen size. Integrated Shopping Cart: The platform includes an integrated shopping cart with a seamless checkout process, ensuring a smooth experience for your customers.

The platform includes an integrated shopping cart with a seamless checkout process, ensuring a smooth experience for your customers. Product Management: Squarespace provides an intuitive interface for managing products, including inventory tracking, product variants, and pricing options. You can easily add images, descriptions, and SEO tags to optimize your listings.

Squarespace provides an intuitive interface for managing products, including inventory tracking, product variants, and pricing options. You can easily add images, descriptions, and SEO tags to optimize your listings. Payment Gateways: Multiple payment gateway options are available, including Stripe, PayPal, and Apple Pay, ensuring you can accommodate a variety of payment preferences.

Multiple payment gateway options are available, including Stripe, PayPal, and Apple Pay, ensuring you can accommodate a variety of payment preferences. Marketing Tools: Squarespace offers built-in marketing tools like email campaigns, social media integration, and advanced analytics. These tools enable you to promote your products and track the performance of your campaigns.

Squarespace offers built-in marketing tools like email campaigns, social media integration, and advanced analytics. These tools enable you to promote your products and track the performance of your campaigns. SEO Optimization: The platform is equipped with robust SEO tools to help your store rank higher in search engine results, driving organic traffic to your site.

The platform is equipped with robust SEO tools to help your store rank higher in search engine results, driving organic traffic to your site. Customer Support: 24/7 customer support via email and live chat ensures you have assistance whenever you encounter issues or need help navigating the platform.

Benefits of Using Squarespace for Your Online Store

Choosing Squarespace as your eCommerce platform offers several advantages:

User-Friendly Interface: Squarespace’s drag-and-drop builder simplifies the process of creating and customizing your online store, making it accessible even for beginners with no coding experience.

Squarespace’s builder simplifies the process of creating and customizing your online store, making it accessible even for beginners with no coding experience. All-in-One Solution: From web hosting to domain registration and eCommerce functionality, Squarespace offers an all-in-one solution, streamlining the setup and management of your online store.

From web hosting to domain registration and eCommerce functionality, Squarespace offers an all-in-one solution, streamlining the setup and management of your online store. Responsive Design: Templates are designed to be fully responsive, ensuring your store delivers a consistent and enjoyable user experience across all devices.

Templates are designed to be fully responsive, ensuring your store delivers a consistent and enjoyable user experience across all devices. Scalability: Whether you’re just starting or looking to grow your business, Squarespace provides scalable solutions to support your growth.

Whether you’re just starting or looking to grow your business, Squarespace provides scalable solutions to support your growth. Creative Freedom: The platform’s emphasis on design allows you to create a visually appealing store that reflects your brand’s unique identity.

Considerations When Using Squarespace

While Squarespace is a robust option for many online retailers, there are some factors to consider:

Limited App Integrations: Compared to some other eCommerce platforms, Squarespace offers fewer third-party app integrations, which may limit certain functionalities.

Compared to some other eCommerce platforms, Squarespace offers fewer third-party app integrations, which may limit certain functionalities. Transaction Fees: If you opt for the Business plan, be aware that Squarespace charges a 3% transaction fee on sales. You can avoid this fee by choosing one of the eCommerce plans.

If you opt for the Business plan, be aware that Squarespace charges a 3% transaction fee on sales. You can avoid this fee by choosing one of the eCommerce plans. Learning Curve: Although the interface is user-friendly, there may be a learning curve for users unfamiliar with website builders, particularly when it comes to advanced customization options.

Overall, Squarespace stands out as a top choice for businesses seeking an aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly eCommerce platform. With its focus on design, integrated marketing tools, and responsive customer support, Squarespace empowers retailers to create and manage their online stores with ease.

For those looking to leverage no-code platforms for a more comprehensive backend and app development, AppMaster offers a unique solution. By combining backend, web, and mobile development capabilities without technical debt, AppMaster can serve as an excellent complement to your Squarespace eCommerce setup.

Conclusion

In 2024, choosing the right eCommerce website builder is paramount for online store success. The top six options - Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix eCommerce, BigCommerce, Squarespace, and AppMaster—each offer unique features and advantages tailored to diverse business needs and scales.

Shopify excels in offering an all-in-one solution with extensive third-party integrations, making it ideal for businesses looking to start quickly and scale effectively. Meanwhile, WooCommerce shines for those who prefer the flexibility of WordPress, granting them complete control over their store's customization and functionality.

Wix eCommerce blends simplicity and powerful eCommerce tools in a user-friendly package, ensuring that users of all technical skill levels can design and manage a professional store. For businesses aiming for significant growth, BigCommerce provides robust features specifically tailored to handle high sales volume and enterprise-level requirements.

Squarespace remains a top contender for creative professionals, offering stunning design templates coupled with essential eCommerce functionality, ensuring that aesthetics do not come at the cost of commerce capability.

Lastly, AppMaster proves to be an invaluable tool by leveraging its no-code platform to create comprehensive, scalable eCommerce applications. This includes backend systems, web interfaces, and mobile apps, all integrated seamlessly and designed to eliminate technical debt, ensuring your eCommerce solution evolves alongside your business needs.

When selecting an eCommerce website builder, consider your business model, growth potential, and specific needs. Each platform excels in different areas, so choose the one that aligns most closely with your business objectives. By leveraging the strengths of these top eCommerce builders, you can set your online store up for success in the dynamic and competitive digital marketplace of 2024.