How to create an app like CNN?

Creating an app like CNN involves first defining the purpose and functionality of the app. Will it focus on delivering breaking news, providing in-depth analysis and opinion pieces, or a combination of both? Once this is determined, the next step is to determine the technology and platform needed for the app, such as whether it will be available on iOS or Android, or both. The design and user interface of the app must be planned out, considering factors such as layout, navigation, and visuals.

It is important to consider monetization strategies for the app, whether it will include paid subscriptions or advertising. Ongoing maintenance and updates will also be necessary to ensure the app runs smoothly and continues to meet the needs of its users.

How does the CNN app work?

The CNN app allows users to access breaking news and top stories worldwide. Users can customize their homepage by selecting specific topics and regions of interest. The app also features live streaming of CNN shows and special events, as well as on-demand video clips and podcasts. In addition, users can save articles for offline reading and share the news with friends through social media platforms. CNN app provides a convenient and comprehensive source for staying informed on current events.

Top features you must add to create a news app like CNN

Breaking news alerts

In the fast-paced world of news, breaking stories can happen at any moment. Providing breaking news alerts to users ensures they are always up-to-date on the latest developments

Personalized content recommendations

Every person has different interests and preferences in terms of news topics. Offering personalized content recommendations based on a user's past behavior and chosen preferences allows them to discover relevant news articles easily

Social sharing capabilities

Sharing articles with friends and colleagues is a major aspect of consuming news. Including the ability for users to easily share articles via social media or messaging platforms helps increase visibility for both the app and the article being shared

Live streaming

Offering live streaming of events and news briefings allows users to stay informed in real-time

User commenting and discussion

Allowing users to comment on and discuss articles with each other fosters a sense of community and enhances the overall user experience

Multimedia content

In addition to written articles, incorporating videos, podcasts, and other forms of multimedia content allows for a more dynamic and engaging user experience. It also allows covering news in a variety of different formats

Multiple language options

Reaching a global audience means offering content in multiple languages. Providing the option for users to view news articles in their preferred language increases accessibility and broadens the potential user base

Offline reading capability

In certain situations, such as being on a flight or in an area with limited internet access, the ability to download and read articles offline is crucial for keeping users informed at all times

User profiles

Allowing users to create personalized profiles allows them to easily save and access their favorite articles, as well as customize their newsfeed and notification preferences

Ad integration

Including ads in the app is a great way to generate revenue and support the continued development and improvement of the app. However, it's important to balance ad placement in order not to disrupt the user experience

Cross-platform compatibility

Developing the app to work across multiple platforms, such as iOS, Android, and desktop allows for a larger potential user base and enhanced convenience for users. It also increases discoverability, as the app can be easily found in various app stores.

How to create an app like CNN?

To create an app like CNN, the first step is to decide on the specific features and functionality that you want your app to have. This includes deciding what type of content will be featured on the app (e.g., news, entertainment, sports) and how users will navigate through the app (e.g., categories, search function).

Next, you will need to design the user interface and create wireframes to plan out the layout and flow of the app. Once the design is finalized, it's time to start building the app using a programming language such as Java or Swift. During this development phase, it's important to regularly test the app on multiple devices to ensure it functions properly.

Once the app is ready, it will need to be submitted for approval on app stores such as the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Marketing and promotion of the app will also be crucial in gaining users and standing out from competitors. This can involve promoting through social media, advertising, and reaching out to potential partnerships and collaborations.

Continuous updates and improvements based on user feedback will also be important in maintaining a successful and popular app like CNN. Creating an app like CNN involves a lot of planning, development, and promotion efforts but can ultimately result in great success for your brand.

How much does it cost to build an app like CNN?

The cost to build an app similar like CNN can vary greatly depending on several factors, including the complexity of the app's features and functionality, the experience level of the development team, and the platform(s) on which the app will be built. Generally speaking, it could cost anywhere from $50,000 to over $500 000. It's important to consider the ongoing costs of app maintenance and updates. These expenses can add up over time and should be factored into the overall budget for developing the app. Building a successful app like CNN requires a considerable financial investment, a strong understanding of the target audience and their needs, and a solid plan for marketing and promoting the app. But if you do not have such a budget and the idea of creating your own application does not let you go, pay attention to the AppMaster app builder. With it, you will save up to 80% of the budget.

How long will it take?

The time it takes to create an app like CNN will vary depending on a number of factors, including the complexity of the desired features, the size and experience level of the development team, and the resources available. It could take anywhere from several months to over a year to complete such a project. However, continuous improvements and updates can be made after launch to improve the user experience continually. Overall, it is important to focus on creating a high-quality product rather than rushing to meet a specific timeline. It is important to continually gather feedback from users and make changes based on their needs and wants. The success of an app like CNN will depend on how well it meets the needs of its audience. Therefore, creating a comprehensive and user-friendly experience should be a top priority for the development team. AppMaster will also help you with time-to-market.

No-code solution

Creating an app like CNN can be achieved without coding by using a platform like Appmater.io. With their drag-and-drop features, users can easily create their desired layout and design for their app. The platform offers integration options for various media sources. Overall, AppMaster offers a simple and convenient solution for creating an app like CNN without needing to write any code.