Yoga is a highly beneficial and effective mind and body practice that provides a wide range of emotional, physical, and spiritual benefits. According to the statistics, the estimated number of yoga practitioners around the world is 300 million, and the global yoga industry is worth $80 billion US dollars. These statistics point to the massive popularity of yoga. There can be many different reasons why you would want to start practicing yoga. Even if you are an experienced yoga practitioner, you should start using modern tools and technology as an efficient mobile yoga app to improve your fitness and overall well-being.

Therefore, if you are looking for a thorough guide to building a yoga app without coding, then you are in the perfect place. By the end of this article, you will learn the essential skills and knowledge you need to use AppMaster for yoga app development and create a user-friendly app to track your fitness and workout routine. First of all, let’s start with some basics.

How Do I Start Yoga at Home App?



The popularity of yoga is increasing because more people realize its physical and psychological benefits. The majority of the people who practice yoga say they are interested in self-development and enhancing their spirituality. Such factors must be considered in developing a yoga app to ensure the users are kept engaged and interested in practicing yoga through the app.





When you are considering factors like how to start yoga through a mobile application, you must consider various factors like the target audience to determine what they are looking for. Different types of the audience might be looking to practice yoga for varying reasons, such as eliminating bad habits from their lives, modifying their lifestyle, overcoming an illness, and improving their health and overall well-being.

Features of a Yoga App



When it comes to adding different features to a mobile yoga application, you can consider many different features and functionalities depending on your requirements. A reliable way of making sure you add all of the essential features is to think of yourself as a target audience and consider the functions that you would expect from a yoga app. Following are some of the most critical features that you must add to a yoga app.

Yoga Classes



The goal of creating and downloading a yoga app is to ensure you are able to keep all records of the yoga sessions or lessons. Therefore, the application must have a section for yoga classes where you can add a variety of pictures, videos, and animations. Yoga instructors also love this feature because it allows them to keep a well-organized schedule of their classes. There is a great need for an app that can allow yoga instructors to easily reschedule or postpone the yoga lessons in case of an emergency, so you should add this feature as well.

Blog



Adding a blog section to your yoga application can take your idea to the next level. Many people want to gain knowledge about yoga and learn how to practice it. A well-designed yoga mobile application is the one that is useful for both beginners and yoga experts. Therefore, integrating a yoga section into your yoga app is a great way to cater to a wider audience. It will also enhance the chances of your app becoming more popular and successful as people will share the blog’s links on social media platforms. Similarly, instructors can also simply refer their yoga students to the blogs or videos in your app, which is useful in gaining recognition and credibility.

Registration



You should not ignore the significance of offering customized content as more and more users nowadays demand such content. Moreover, if you plan to offer in-app purchases through your yoga application, then you must include the registration and login functionalities. Make sure that the registration process is quick and easy so that anyone can register to your app by providing basic information like name, age, contact information, and a brief introduction. Nowadays, integration with social media platforms is easy, so you should provide an option to create a new account through Facebook, Gmail, and other such networks.

Notifications



The most likely reason why someone will install a yoga app on their mobile is that they want to develop a yoga routine to achieve its maximum benefits. You can help them do that through push notifications. This feature is essential because, as users, we tend to forget about it if we are not using an app regularly. Hence, daily notifications will help you forge a connection with the users of your yoga app. There are various ways to use push notifications to increase your engagement with the users. For instance, you can send daily motivational quotes or briefly discuss the benefits of yoga to inspire users to attend yoga classes. Moreover, notifications are also beneficial in reminding users of upcoming activities and events nearby.

Online Store



The trend of offering in-app purchases is becoming more common and popular, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, when the eCommerce industry is on the rise. There are many different products and services to sell in the yoga industry. For instance, a dress for yoga, mats, bags, towels, product deals to create a meditation area, and many other products that enhance yoga's benefits. If you choose to add an online store to your yoga app, you will have to focus on implementing efficient and secure payment gateways. Users prefer apps and stores with a variety of payment options like the traditional credit/debit card and various mobile banking options like PayPal and Apple Pay. Unlike the features on this list, adding an online store to your yoga application is a completely optional feature because it is likely that you might not want to sell any products. Therefore, you should consider your own requirements first and then decide the features you want to offer to your target audience.

Challenges



Adding daily and weekly challenges to your app is another reliable way of boosting engagement with the app users. Such challenges will drive people to practice yoga regularly and have intrinsic motivation to complete the challenges. Moreover, if you want to retain the app users, you should reward them for completing the challenges. A reward can be in the simple form of a digital badge or some coupons for your online store if you have one. A sense of achievement will bring great satisfaction to the users.

Events



Yoga events are popular all over the world. There can be many such events as outdoor yoga workshops, seminars by yoga gurus, local yoga lessons, and various other events. You should add a feature to create and manage yoga events so the users can keep up with all yoga-related activities. It will also enhance engagement with your app through numerous campaigns and events.

Design and Layout



The overall structure and layout, or in technical terms, the UX and UI design of the app, can be the make-or-break factor when it comes to the success and popularity of any mobile application. All of the above features must be presented in a logical and user-friendly manner. Users tend to judge the credibility of a website or mobile app on the basis of its design. Therefore, you should put special focus on making the app appealing, engaging, and user-friendly so that all types of users can use different features.

How Much Does it Cost to Make a Yoga App?



The amount of time and money required to develop a yoga app directly depends on the type and number of features you want in it. Other factors like the target audience, complexity of the UI/UX design, specific functionalities, scalability, and target platform (iOS or Android) also affect the development budget of a yoga app. An estimated cost required to develop a professional yoga app is anywhere between $15,000 to $35,000. It is evident that the traditional way of developing a mobile yoga app is costly and complicated. The good thing is that AppMaster allows you to save a significant amount of money, time, and energy by using its no-code platform to build a reliable, efficient, and user-friendly app.

How to Make an App for Your Gym & Yoga Lessons?



Now that you are familiar with the essential features of a yoga mobile app, you are in a good position to understand how you can make an app for your gym, fitness center, or personal yoga classes. Follow these three steps to create a user-friendly app:

Step 1 – Planning

Planning is arguably the most important part of any project, including mobile app development. You should conduct thorough research before selecting a specific type of yoga app that you want to create. The planning phase includes identifying the target audience, evaluating an expected market share, and coming up with modern solutions to overtake the competitors. The data gathered and analyzed during this stage is important throughout the development process. It also lays the foundation of the yoga app’s functionalities, scale, budget, platform, and overall design.

Step 2 – Select a Development Solution

Mobile app development is a large-scale industry that offers a wide range of solutions in the form of development stacks like MEAN and MERN. You should choose a suitable technology depending on the expected features of your app and by considering the cost you are willing to spend for app development. One of the most efficient and cost-friendly ways of developing a yoga app is by relying on AppMaster’s no-code development solution. It will make the entire development process easier, quicker, affordable, and cleaner. Otherwise, hiring professional developers to use advanced development technologies like React Native, Swift, and JavaScript is likely to be complex and highly expensive. Since the cost of development is a major deciding factor in yoga app development, it is recommended that you rely on a no-code development solution.

Step 3 – Built and Test



The third and final step in developing a user-friendly yoga app is to build the app with all of the required functions and essential functionalities, as discussed above. Generally, common functions like registration, search options, integration with social media networks, and implementation of payment gateways are easy to achieve. Most development time is typically devoted to features that are unique in an app. For instance, sections for yoga sessions and events are a unique part of a yoga mobile app. Once you have built the app, you must thoroughly test it before launching it. The testing process includes detecting and eliminating different types of errors, glitches, and potential deficiencies in an app. You should conduct usability testing before the mass release to ensure the target audience can interact with the app easily and efficiently.

Which Yoga App is Completely Free?



We are living in the digital era, so you can definitely find a wide range of free yoga mobile apps on the Google Play Store and App Store. Apps like Yoga for Beginners Mind + Body, Simply Yoga, Grokker, and Underbelly have made their mark in the yoga app industry. One of the most prominent free yoga mobile apps is Asana Rebel. You can access all of its important features for free and use it to make significant lifestyle changes through diet plans, exercise tips, and regular yoga sessions. It includes a daily challenges section through which you can keep a record of your daily workout and yoga classes. Overall, Asana Rebel is a useful free yoga app to use till you develop your own yoga app using AppMaster.





Conclusion



Despite the presence of numerous yoga apps, there is still a significant space for more apps and businesses to emerge in the yoga industry because it is a continually growing industry. The global pandemic has also made people more interested in health and wellness apps, so you should capitalize on this opportunity and develop a yoga app by following the tips and tricks discussed throughout this article. A successful yoga application can bring great changes to society by encouraging people to become healthier and more fit. Similarly, it can be a great financial opportunity for people involved in developing and marketing a yoga app to encourage people to practice yoga and get its numerous benefits.







