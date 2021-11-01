Meet November with new product updates of the AppMaster.io platform.
New Website
Finally, we can impress you with our new website! It’s not only the design that is visually pleasing but also beneficial content. We have been working on it for a long time and continue to improve it every day. However, we are excited to show it to you already and hear your feedback!
More Modules
It’s never enough to add more Modules to our platform! Here are the newbies in our updated Modules List:
- Google Translate
- Google Admob
- Barcode Scanner
- Google Sheets
- Google Drive
Subscription reinstatement
Now we do not block the account after the end of the subscription. You can renew your subscription at any time or sign up for a new one.
Business Process Editor
Of course, we cannot start a new month without new blocks added to our Business Process Editor. Also, now you can run blocks asynchronously.
New Blocks
- Generate Slug
- Download File By URL
- Model Soft Delete
- Model Delete All
- Blocks for working with Google OAuth 2.0 tokens
- Encode URL & Decode URL
- To YAML
- Remove from Array
Major Fixes
We do work hard on fixing all errors promptly. The major bug we successfully fixed last month was the crash of AMX server when stopping the old container - from now on it should not bother anymore.
Stay tuned and don't miss no-code updates!