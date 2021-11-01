Meet November with new product updates of the AppMaster.io platform.

New Website

Finally, we can impress you with our new website! It’s not only the design that is visually pleasing but also beneficial content. We have been working on it for a long time and continue to improve it every day. However, we are excited to show it to you already and hear your feedback!

More Modules

It’s never enough to add more Modules to our platform! Here are the newbies in our updated Modules List:

Google Translate

Google Admob

Barcode Scanner

Google Sheets

Google Drive

Subscription reinstatement

Now we do not block the account after the end of the subscription. You can renew your subscription at any time or sign up for a new one.

Business Process Editor

Of course, we cannot start a new month without new blocks added to our Business Process Editor. Also, now you can run blocks asynchronously.

New Blocks

Generate Slug

Download File By URL

Model Soft Delete

Model Delete All

Blocks for working with Google OAuth 2.0 tokens

Encode URL & Decode URL

To YAML

Remove from Array

Major Fixes

We do work hard on fixing all errors promptly. The major bug we successfully fixed last month was the crash of AMX server when stopping the old container - from now on it should not bother anymore.

Stay tuned and don't miss no-code updates! You are always welcome to join the AppMaster.io community chat and write directly to our developers there!