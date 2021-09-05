Throughout August we have been improving the established features of our platform. We worked on the design of the platform, expanded the settings of modules and individual components, closed tasks that were postponed due to higher priority.

We talked a lot: with developers of other no-code platforms, bloggers, potential partners, our new clients, and those who are just testing the platform. Feedback pleases - users like AppMaster.io! Yes, there is a lot of work ahead, but we see results, it inspires us to develop the project.

Great news for beginners

We have released a video course for newbies AppMaster.io 101! All videos are in English, with EN and RU subtitles. If you are new to our no-code platform, be sure to check it out!

Now let's talk about the most notable updates.

General changes and fixes

We fixed several errors in all sections, in particular - errors of resetting counters and disappearing blocks on the Project Overview page.

Changed and expanded the settings of modules and individual elements.

We worked on the localization: we made minor edits to the EN version and RU as well (you can change the language in your account settings).

Business processes

Fixed the work of the In Array block with variables of the datetime type.

Fixed a signature error in the Sign RSA block.

Added the Label field as an input variable of the Write Log block.

External Query Editor

Added auto-complete request body,

Fixed generation of blocks of external requests for correct null checking.

New Blocks

DateTime to String - convert date-time to string.

Slice string - cuts out a part of the string by the Start (the number of the starting character) and Length (the length of the segment) specified at the input.

Concat Strings (Multiple) - Concatenates multiple strings into one.

is Even Number - Checks if the number is even.

Get Request Body - Gives a string containing the body of the selected request.

Logic blocks: Logic AND, Logic OR, Logic NOT.

Blocks for analyzing values ​​in an array: Min in Array, Max in Array, Mean in Array, Median in Array.

Endpoints

Improved the work of web applications components with endpoints. The endpoint settings window has also changed - now it is much more convenient to work with it.

Added the ability to create endpoints like WebHook.

Allowed to enable IP filters for the Auth endpoint group.

Web Application Designer

Bugs fixed:

saving the default value (the Default Value field) for the form fields,

displaying tables when adding several Control columns to them,

import of CSV files.

Added:

the Refresh view data action for the View element.

Generated web application

Added word wrap in table cells,

Fixed time display error in Time picker,

We debugged the mechanism for creating / editing records in the database.

Mobile Application Designer

Fixed:

the problem with the disappeared buttons,

error displaying fields with static values for array form widgets,

several errors related to the Set value action,

setting the indents of the Text widget,

inability to assign a widget as a Target component if it is in the Navigation bar, Header or Footer,

mockup errors in the Mozilla Firefox browser.

AppMaster.io Developer Application

iOS: version 2.0.2

Added new features.

Improved caching mechanism.

Android: version v2.0.12

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Wait for the next updates

Ability to create groups for sorting business processes.

The diverse design of Enum widgets for mobile applications.

New scheme for updating modules.

New setting Failed login delay for the Auth module - setting the response delay time for unsuccessful authorization.

New modules

Barcode Scanner - work with barcodes.

AdMob - native advertising support.

Google Translate - translations in the app.

Google Sheets - Integration with Google Sheets.

Validators - checking the formats of common data: tax codes, bank cards, etc.

Business process blocks

Date to String, Time to String - converting date and time into a string,

Pow - exponentiation,

Sqrt - Calculate the square root.

