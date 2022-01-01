hands ico Phát triển với AppMaster.
Tham gia Nhóm AppMaster

Bạn có thích sáng tạo không? Tham gia nhóm gắn bó của chúng tôi để làm cho phần mềm trở nên khả thi cho tất cả mọi người. Tìm hiểu thêm về các vị trí tuyển dụng mới nhất tại AppMaster.

Engineering

Android Developer (Kotlin)

Remote · Toàn thời gian

Are you an expert in Android development and desire to be engaged in a challenging and modern development process? Then we have something inspiring for you!

Chi tiết
Engineering

IOS Developer (Swift/SwiftUI)

Remote · Toàn thời gian

Are you a master in IOS development and looking for a complex, exciting project that will pump your skills? If so, here is the perfect role for you!

Chi tiết
Engineering

Backend developer (Golang)

Remote · Toàn thời gian

Are you a real PRO in Golang and looking for new challenging tasks to lift you up in the future of technologies? Let’s see, we can propose something!

Chi tiết
Engineering

Frontend Developer (Vue3/NUXT3)

Remote · Toàn thời gian

Are you an experienced front-end developer and looking for a complex, exciting project that will pump your skills? Then we have a perfect suggestion for you!

Chi tiết
Engineering

Customer Success Engineer

Remote · Toàn thời gian

Are you passionate about no-code platforms, and have a talent for tech problem-solving, identifying new opportunities, and continuous process improvements? If so, this is the perfect role for you!

Chi tiết
Engineering

SEO Specialist

Remote · Toàn thời gian

Are you a passionate SEO specialist who is an expert in owning SEO strategies from ideation to execution? Then we have a really special offer for you, let's see… 

Chi tiết
Sales & Marketing

Brand Marketing Specialist

Remote · Toàn thời gian

If you are passionate about information technology, know how to promote a new product, and want to gain experience in the US market, you’re welcome to join our team!

Chi tiết
Sales & Marketing

Partner Relations Manager

Remote · Toàn thời gian

If you enjoy promoting high-tech products and developing a partner network, we are glad to see you on our team!

Chi tiết
Sales & Marketing

SMM Specialist

Remote · Toàn thời gian

If you desire to promote innovative technologies in a friendly expert way on our social media and want to gain experience in the US market, we are looking for you to join our team!

Chi tiết
Sales & Marketing

IT Writer

Remote · Toàn thời gian

Hi! Are your mind and words critical and sharp? We are looking for an experienced IT Writer, who can write quality technical instructions and guides for our innovative product!

Chi tiết
Bạn không thấy vai trò nào phù hợp với
sở thích của mình?

Chúng tôi luôn mở cửa cho những cá nhân đáng kinh ngạc! Tham gia Mạng lưới nhân tài của chúng tôi - chúng tôi sẽ cập nhật sơ yếu lý lịch và thông tin cơ bản của bạn, đồng thời bạn sẽ nhận được tin tức mới nhất về các cơ hội nghề nghiệp sắp tới với AppMaster

Tham gia ngay