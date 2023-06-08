Cloud data security firm Sentra has unveiled a new feature, Sentra ChatDLP Anonymizer, designed to extract Personal Identifiable Information (PII) from prompts of AI language models, such as ChatGPT and Google Bard.

With the implementation of this feature, Sentra aims to minimize vulnerabilities associated with crucial personal data and assist companies in maintaining compliance with privacy regulations like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The ChatDLP Anonymizer is already available for ChatGPT and is set to be released for Google Bard during the week of June 12.

According to Sentra, incorporating PII in ChatGPT or Bard prompts may result in the data becoming a part of the training sets for large language models. While such technologies offer productivity benefits, they also raise concerns about data privacy and security. ChatDLP Anonymizer provides privacy-conscious firms with the opportunity to use ChatGPT or Bard while guaranteeing privacy safeguards.

To filter out sensitive information such as names, email addresses, credit card numbers, and phone numbers, the ChatDLP Anonymizer utilizes a Named Entity Recognition (NER) model. Additionally, the tool offers an enterprise version in which the redaction process occurs within the customer's cloud infrastructure.

Discussing the release of ChatDLP Anonymizer, Ron Reiter, co-founder and CTO of Sentra, said, "In the race to capitalize on the power of this emerging technology, organizations are taking on new security and data privacy risks." He continued, "Over the past few months, we were encouraged by a number of CISOs and security professionals to develop and deliver ChatDLP Anonymizer as a logical extension to our DSPM platform. By implementing this innovative technology, enterprises will be able to feel confident that employees are using AI language models safely."

