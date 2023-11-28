🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing

Server-Side Scripting Language PHP 8.3 Reveals Typing Of Class Constants Among Its Major Updates

Nov 28, 2023
The much-anticipated update to the widely used server-side web scripting language, PHP 8.3, has been officially released, bringing along a variety of new features and enhancements. Explicit typing of class constants, deep cloning of readonly properties, and expanded randomness functionality are among the new capabilities now available to developers using the PHP 8.3 handy toolkit for constructing dynamic web pages.

Publicly released on November 23, PHP 8.3 can be obtained from php.net. The bedrock of this major update is the introduction of typed class constants. With this update, PHP 8.3 extends support for declaring the types of class, interface, trait, and enum constants. It's noteworthy that class constant type declarations accommodate all type declarations approved by PHP, with the exceptions of void, callable, and never types. The unavailability of void and callable types finds its origins in the issues raised during the typed properties v2 RFC discussions. Meanwhile, never isn't pertinent to constants' context, thus it's exemption.

Another remarkable feature of PHP 8.3 is the provisioning for deep cloning of readonly properties. This enables readonly properties to undergo modification once within the magic __clone method. In addition, readonly classes can now be reinitialized during the cloning process. Interestingly, PHP 8.3 also paves the way for non-readonly classes to extend readonly classes, giving developers more flexibility in their code.

Other advancements in PHP 8.3 include a new [#\Override] attribute, which articulates intent in the code. Upon addition of this attribute to a method, PHP 8.3 engine validates if a method bearing the same name already exists in a parent class or any of the implemented interfaces. If no such method is found, a compile-time error will be triggered.

A significant improvement to the command-line linter is the ability to accept variadic input for file names intended for linting. The Random Extension, introduced in PHP 8.2, now carries a new method that creates random strings containing specific bytes only. It empowers developers to generate random identifiers such as domain names, or numeric strings of unlimited length with ease.

The release also comprises a new function, json_validate(), which verifies if a string constitutes valid JSON. Additionally, anonymous classes are now eligible to be readonly, adding to the roster of PHP 8.3 attractives.

It is worth mentioning that platforms like AppMaster can be an extremely viable option for developers who wish to quickly design and roll out highly scalable and efficient applications. This no-code platform helps simplify the application development process, ensuring quicker time to market.AppMaster platform's features like the visual creation of data models (database schema), business logic (referred to as Business Processes), REST API, and WSS Endpoints can effectively complement PHP-based applications.

The previous major update, PHP 8.2, launched last December, was known for its introduction of readonly classes. PHP's growth train seems unstoppable, and programmers across the spectrum are excitedly awaiting to explore further advancements PHP holds for them.

