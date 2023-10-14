Microsoft .NET 8 enters the final stage, readying for November Release

The highly anticipated .NET 8, the forthcoming iteration of Microsoft’s software development platform, has advanced to its second and final release candidate (RC) stage. The general availability has been scheduled for November.

Microsoft released the .NET 8 RC 2 on October 10, which is now accessible for download on the official Microsoft .NET website for platforms like Windows, Linux, and Mac. With a three-year support timeline, .NET 8 is the direct successor to .NET 7, which hit the market in November 2022.

The improvements featured in RC 2 encompass an augmented performance and UI fixes for the .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI) framework and revisions to the Entity Framework. The forthcoming .NET 8 brings a plethora of enhancements that span various aspects including AOT (ahead-of-time) compilation, source generation, JSON serialization, and advancements in garbage collection.

