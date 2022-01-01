AppMaster - the Choice for Open Source Communities

AppMaster is built to empower open source communities and make it easy for anyone to create apps for their communities, create sustainable revenue streams and offer more opportunities for development with fewer barriers to entry. The only thing you need for AppMaster is an idea.
We created AppMaster to address the need to build applications in a fast and secure way. You can create your own app for open source community without a single line of code.
We offer a free plan for open source communities, which includes unlimited users and projects. The plan applies to any open source non-commercial application that would serve the community and contribute to no-code legacy.
AppMaster is the first and only no-code app builder that includes an open source solution for developers to export their apps with code. This means developers can get the most out of our platform for free and help improve the AppMaster engine for everyone.
Work on your designs, then share them with your friends in real-time with our live preview app. They can help you make the perfect app even smarter.
With AppMaster, you can build once and deploy your apps to all major platforms like iOS, Android, as well as across browsers, without extra coding.
With AppMaster's unique set of modules, you'll be able to add an extra dimension to your apps — from maps to social media.
Our visual editor is easy to use, with drag-and-drop interactions and intuitive features that make the app building process a breeze.
Out of the box functionality allows you to skip having to build your core modules from scratch, and instead focus on the main idea.
With offline mode, you can create applications that work when you’re disconnected from the internet - no connection needed!
We believe everyone should have the opportunity to create, share and collaborate, no matter what your background.