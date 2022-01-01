Unlock the potential of your HR team

Experience the best of HR automation with AppMaster. From on-boarding to off-boarding and all the processes in between, everything can be automated for a smooth workflow management. HR automation leads to better HR.
AppMaster is an emerging revolutionary solution through which the efficiency and efficacy of the HR department are greatly improved through higher compliance, collaboration, and increased productivity.
Simplify your decision making by drilling deep into data generated from various HRMS applications through the use of advanced reports and dashboards. Build custom dashboards with actionable insights and move forward faster!
Create self-service portals and HRMS applications to automate all your manual processes and allow your employees to access company information, process requests and more. All by simply equipping your HR system to do so!
With AppMaster, Human Resource processes can be automated which will allow the staff to attend to important tasks at hand, with greater efficiency.
Automation of records management will reduce the burden and save precious time which would otherwise be wasted on sifting through bundles of paperwork. With an HRM application, an employee can access any information at any time with just one click.
Self-onboarding through the use of self-service portals will allow new joinees to get comfortable with an organization. Automation of this process will keep the information up-to-date and reduce the chances of data loss and manual entry errors.
With a no-code application, not a single paper is used in these processes. Additionally, employees can apply, edit, or cancel requests using any device. With intelligent automation, these tasks can be performed smoothly and securely.
With HRM automation and the use of a no-code application, accepting and classifying training requests and suggestions from employees and managers and collecting vital employee feedback from attendees and much more can be automated.
With HRM automation, all the performance management processes such as setting up goals, tracking achievements, rewards, and recognitions to completion of the quarterly and annual appraisal process; are digitized.
The procedure of processing every expense, then having it reviewed by the manager, and finally, forwarding it to the accounting department proved to be tedious and repetitive. With AppMaster, all the above manual processes can be automated.
We want to show you how powerful no-code can be for your organization. With AppMaster, creating a robust HR app or platform can be as easy as ABC. Request a quick intro to AppMaster and learn how our platform can help you build an amazing no-code tool for your HR team.