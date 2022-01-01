Grow with AppMaster.
Build Healthcare Solutions with No-Code

Wearable technologies, telemedicine, and predictive modeling are all currently transforming healthcare as we know it. AppMaster empowers healthcare providers to build portals, applications, and databases with ease.

NO-CODE FOR Healthcare

What can AppMaster do?

AppMaster helps embrace the rise of telehealth and virtual healthcare. Deliver healthcare services, providing a cost-effective and convenient way for patients to access different forms of care.

Predictive Modeling
By providing an easier way to create user-friendly applications, AppMaster can improve data collection from health records to enable advanced predictive modeling. Such applications will reduce errors in collection, standardize data, and allow healthcare providers a better way to ensure HIPAA compliance. With us, it’s easier than ever for medical professionals to streamline data collection, storage, and retrieval processes that can improve patient outcomes.

Personalized Treatment
Make healthcare digital-first by introducing digital forms that register new patients and dashboards that provide a top-notch digital onboarding experience. Build workflows that manage how patients progress in your system, from registering while checking-in to billing while getting discharged, without a single line of code. Give health care providers the ability to build powerful software faster and more securely, enabling them to make the most of mountains of data.

Healthcare on the Way to Digital Transformation

No-code for healthcare is an important tool, facilitating everything from Electronic Medical Reports (EMR) to building the digital infrastructure for medical organizations without writing a single line of code.

ALL THE TOOLS NEEDED

What makes AppMaster special?

AppMaster allows for fast creation of applications, as well as seamless integrations through APIs for standardized access and authentication management.

Optimize distribution

Enable better data accessibility to coordinate equipment use. E.g., an app could provide up-to-date information on available beds.

Facilitate remote

No-code environments can assist remote care planning by creating a way to find a care provider and book appointments.

Patient portals

AppMaster could be utilized to construct patient portals to aggregate patient medical histories, appointments and manage prescriptions.

Forms for data

Using AppMaster, it’s easy to quickly spin up a web-based form. This could help intake patient information or schedule appointments more efficiently.

Create virtual agents

Program intelligent chatbots. These chatbots use natural language processing (NLP) to respond to user needs in everyday dialogue.

Integrate data

AppMaster can ease integration hurdles, making it easier to pull external data sources into applications and workflows from hundreds of services.

Secure and compliant with HIPAA
It’s crucial that healthcare applications are developed with privacy, security, and compliance in mind. This calls for an involved certification process for each technology solution. {productName} allows for all application to be built in a secure and HIPAA compliant environment.

Top Features

AppMaster is the no-code platform to best fit your needs

AppMaster provides all the features healthcare organizations look out for when in the market for a no-code app development platform. Such features include:

  • Capability with mobile, tablet, and desktop devices Capability with mobile, tablet, and desktop devices
  • Cloud hosting Cloud hosting
  • HIPAA compliant HIPAA compliant
  • Interoperability with other health IT systems Interoperability with other health IT systems
Management of Staff, Inventory and Records
Make the most out of your records through a central repository and create insightful reports that matter. Use AppMaster environment to build an app that automates the assignment of employees into jobs. We enable the ability to digitize and automate all kinds of formerly manual workflows without spending an enormous amount of effort going through a 12 to 18 months application development process.

Curious about how AppMaster can help you transform healthcare?

We want to show you how powerful no-code can be for your organization. With AppMaster, creating a robust healthcare app or platform can be as easy as ABC. Request a quick intro to AppMaster and learn how our platform can help you build an amazing no-code tool for your team.

