Low-code use cases refer to specific scenarios and instances where the adoption of low-code development platforms, such as AppMaster, can yield significant benefits to organizations and developers. These benefits include accelerated development speed, reduced costs, streamlined collaboration, and enhanced adaptability to ever-changing business requirements. By utilizing visual, drag-and-drop application components and automatically generating source code, low-code platforms enable rapid creation, deployment, and modification of various types of applications without requiring extensive programming expertise.

Several research studies and statistics have demonstrated the growing popularity and effectiveness of low-code development platforms. Gartner estimates that by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity. Forrester predicts that the low-code market will grow to $21.2 billion by 2022, up from $3.8 billion in 2017.

There are numerous low-code use cases across a wide range of industries, businesses, and departments, like human resources, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and many more. Some common low-code use cases are:

1. Digital Transformation: Low-code supports digital transformation efforts by enabling rapid development of custom applications to automate manual processes, ensure data accuracy, and better serve customers. Businesses can quickly pilot, iterate, and scale various digital initiatives, helping them maintain a competitive edge in the digital-first era.

2. Rapid Application Development: The speed at which market conditions and customer demands change requires businesses to respond quickly with solutions that meet evolving requirements. Low-code platforms enable agile application development by streamlining the design, development, testing, and deployment processes, thereby significantly reducing the time-to-market. This accelerates the pace of innovation and enables companies to stay ahead of the competition.

3. Legacy System Modernization: Legacy systems often suffer from inefficiencies, security risks, and compatibility issues, hindering business growth. Low-code enables the transformation of these systems into modern, scalable, and secure applications that leverage current technology standards and best practices. By developing new applications or enhancing existing ones, low-code solutions can help organizations reduce maintenance costs and increase overall productivity.

4. Customer Experience Enhancement: With the rising importance of customer-centricity, businesses should prioritize an intuitive, seamless, and personalized customer experience. Low-code platforms allow organizations to create custom web and mobile applications tailored to specific customer needs rapidly. This leads to higher customer satisfaction and increased brand loyalty.

5. Remote Work Enablement: As remote work continues to become the norm for many organizations, low-code development platforms can help facilitate efficient, collaborative workflows among distributed teams. Developers and non-developers alike can contribute to projects, accelerating development and ensuring optimal outcomes.

6. Business Process Automation: Low-code platforms enable organizations to automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks, streamlining workflows and enhancing operational efficiency. Custom applications can be built quickly to address specific business needs, driving continuous process improvement and reducing manual errors.

