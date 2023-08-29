hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
Low-code stakeholders

Aug 29, 2023

Low-code stakeholders refer to a diverse group of individuals and organizations that have a vested interest in the adoption, implementation, and outcomes of low-code platforms, such as AppMaster. These stakeholders comprise both internal and external entities, including, but not limited to, software developers, end-users, IT professionals, business analysts, project managers, and decision-makers. Their engagement, communication, and collaboration play a significant role in the successful deployment and maintenance of low-code applications, as well as the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) processes.

At the core of low-code stakeholders are the developers. In a low-code context, developers are responsible for implementing business requirements within the constraints of the low-code platform. This often involves leveraging available no-code tools and components to create efficient and effective applications that meet specific use-cases. With tools like AppMaster, developers can visually design data models, business logic, and user interfaces while the platform transcodes the blueprint into real-world applications with the help of standard programming languages like Go, Vue3, Kotlin, and SwiftUI.

End-users, who represent the next layer of low-code stakeholders, have a vested interest in the functionality, usability, and overall performance of the low-code applications being developed. These users are essential in providing valuable feedback on the applications and driving iterative improvements. As low-code platforms increasingly empower "citizen developers," a term used to describe non-technical users who create and maintain applications, end-users now have a higher stake in the development process.

Another group of low-code stakeholders consists of IT professionals and business analysts, who play a pivotal role in integrating low-code applications into the existing technology stack. They are responsible for guiding developers and decision-makers on the best practices, and ensuring adherence to enterprise guidelines and standards. In addition, business analysts are tasked with identifying actual needs and business processes that can benefit from low-code solutions, coupled with constantly refining the requirements based on end-user feedback and technological advancements.

Project managers and decision-makers represent another crucial layer within the vast landscape of low-code stakeholders. These individuals are responsible for planning, executing, and monitoring low-code projects, ensuring adherence to budget constraints, timelines, and business objectives. They are also tasked with navigating risk management, resource allocation, and project scope determination. In the context of low-code platforms, these stakeholders monitor the development process by actively seeking improvements in efficiency, quality, and communication, while ensuring that the platform generates valuable and measurable business outcomes.

External stakeholders involve low-code platform vendors, such as AppMaster, who provide the technology infrastructure, tools, and support that fuel the development process. They are responsible for continually refining their offerings and ensuring compatibility with modern technology standards and practices. Additionally, they play a critical role in collaboration with various organizations to establish training, certification, and support programs, ensuring that all teams remain qualified and enabled to leverage low-code platforms to their full potential.

Given the wide array of low-code stakeholders, it is clear that achieving success in a low-code environment requires collaboration and cooperation among all parties involved. All stakeholders play a vital role in providing unique perspectives and expertise to drive the development process forward. The synergy between these diverse stakeholders can deliver substantial time and cost savings in the SDLC, ensuring the delivery of scalable, high-performing applications that address specific business needs.

As the low-code landscape continues to evolve, platforms like AppMaster play an increasingly significant role in democratizing software development and empowering a broader spectrum of users to design, develop, and manage software capabilities. By understanding the unique roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder, organizations can successfully harness the potential of low-code platforms to improve operational efficiency, reduce time-to-market, and ultimately accelerate digital transformation efforts.

