It is always important to promote your website. It can be not easy, but the result is worth the effort.

Promoting your website can be done in many ways, but specific strategies work better than others. Whether it's social media activities, blog writing, or good old word of mouth - everything will get people talking about your company, increasing the number of your customers.

The problem is people aren't looking for their favorite websites to read — they're just checking them out once in a while. So how do we promote our site? We will discuss eight strategies to follow for website promotion.

Social Media

First of all, there are social media. It is the most popular way to gain your website and business exposure.

Create accounts on all the popular platforms: Facebook, Google+, Twitter, Instagram.

Social media is an effective way to promote your products and get people talking about your company. Use for sharing exciting information about the product: post pictures of the latest products you have for sale or events your business will be attending or hosting. If you're having an event at your place of business, encourage customers to tweet out photos of them wearing your merch with hashtags that include #YourCompanyName. It is beneficial because it shows that someone likes your brand enough to wear it publicly. Such activity leads to sales and website traffic growth.

Blogging

Having a blog is another powerful tool to get your website promoted. Have you ever seen a company's blog and thought about what products they sell and how their services could benefit you? Blogging allows customers to see the backside of the business operation, which makes them feel privileged, like they know more. It can make them want to use services or purchase from you.

First, start a blog. Check out popular blogging platforms like WordPress, Wix, or Blogger for the quickest blog launch. These sites have free options allowing you to build a professional-looking blog in no time. Also, be sure to interlink your website and blog. After reading a post, this will help people find their way back to the website.

Once you've started a blog, remember to keep it updated. Your blog should be engaging if you want people to return. Do the research and define the topics that will be interesting to your customers.

Use blogging to strengthen the brand's image and identity and show your expertise.

Word-of-Mouth

Another way to promote your website is by word-of-mouth. It is known that anything is effective if people talk about it. What can you do? Create an incentive program that gives discounts or free products for referrals. This promotion will encourage customers that have already used your product to tell others about it and get something in return. It is especially effective when your product is new. Thus, you'll get the word out, and people will be more than happy to share their experiences.

Online word of mouth has evolved significantly. People are open to sharing their thoughts and opinion on the Internet. So take a chance and use this possibility to spread the word about the site.

Testimonial

Nothing is as powerful as good testimonials when it comes to online marketing. A testimonial is a story or review from a customer written on the website or other external review sites like Google or Yelp. They are valuable because they are authentic, honest reviews from people who have used your product or service.

People will likely trust a testimonial than an advertisement, so it's essential to have plenty of them on your site. Collect testimonials from your customers by emailing them after they have purchased from you or by asking them to write a review on external sites.

Showcase the best and most recent testimonials on the website homepage. A customer who has never heard of you is more likely to look through them if they see them right away.

Advertising on Other Websites and Publications

Advertising through other platforms is one of the most effective strategies for website promotion. It can be done in different ways, but the most efficient is advertising via publications on other websites. There are numerous different websites and publications to advertise with. Luckily, you can always find a list of them online.

When choosing which websites and publications to advertise with, check whether they are relevant to your target audience. Don't waste money by advertising with a magazine that doesn't reach your target market. Also, check the source has a good reputation and that its readers are interested in what you are offering.

Customer Service and Support

Good customer service is essential for any business. It helps with building customer loyalty.

The support system should be easy to use and available 24/7. Customers should have the options to contact you through phone, email, or chat, and they should always receive a quick response. Develop an FAQ section on your website that customers can easily access and find answers to common questions.

Build a customer support team that is friendly and knowledgeable. They should quickly and efficiently solve problems and do everything they can to satisfy customers.

SEO

Don't miss out on SEO — you should optimize your website for search engines. There are different SEO techniques that you can implement. You can always learn more about available options by looking through SEO online guides and articles.

Once you've learned about SEO, it's important to put what you've learned into practice. Start optimizing a website for specific keywords. You can also improve the website's overall user experience, making it easier to load and navigate.

There are two primary types of SEO: on-page and off-page:

On-page SEO covers everything available for users on the website: website copy, images, videos, structure, meta descriptions, design.Off-page SEO shows everything behind the scenes and covers links, authority, and the engagement rate.

Keep in mind SEO doesn't give fast results. Sometimes it could take months to reach the first outcomes.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is a cost-effective strategy to reach out to many people.

There are different ways to use emails to boost your website. Send out regular newsletters, offer special discounts to subscribers, or run contests.

The key to effective email marketing is quality content. Subscribers will only stay interested in your emails if you provide them with valuable content. So keep on putting effort into creating interesting and engaging content.

Another thing you should know — testing different types of email marketing campaigns is beneficial. This way, you learn your audience and analyze what they like the most.

Conclusion

As you see, there are way too many different tactics and strategies to promote your website. Select a couple of them and use them in a combination to strengthen the effect of promotion. Don't hesitate to use different tactics to increase traffic on your website, especially when there is a possibility to do so even with a limited budget.