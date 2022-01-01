Grow with AppMaster.
No-Code for Project Management

With a custom no-code project management app, you can help your company succeed faster. With AppMaster, you can not only keep track of project milestones, but also keep track of deadlines and budget.

Enable easy-to-use project management solutions

Whether you're upgrading just a few processes or completely rebuilding, the AppMaster Platform is your one-stop solution. You can use our all-in-one no code platform for replacing, enhancing, or supplementing your legacy systems and applications.

Collaborate and Succeed
Build no-code apps to unify employee task management on one platform. Enable custom workflow generation to match all project-based activities.
Improve Your Efficiency
Create tasks for internal or field teams and organize them by priority. Help teams complete tasks faster, and record and track team metrics.
Better Decision Making
Organize information with reports and dashboards. Create customizable dashboards with actionable data about team performance and productivity.
ALL THE TOOLS NEEDED

How can AppMaster be useful?

Build a custom task management system for your employees and projects. It's just a click away with no coding needed!

Project Management

Efficiently manage and separate projects with flexible project management processes. Turn on automatic reporting on project status.

Task Tracking

Whether it's Waterfall, Srum, Kanban, or any other framework, create tasks for yourself and your teams and customize them to suit your business needs.

Meeting Minutes

Record decisions and actions from every meeting right in the app. Set up task management reminders to ensure that activities close quickly.

Compliance Tracker

Automate quality assurance processes. Integrate a compliance tracking tool into your applications so that your QA team can report compliance issues.

Timesheets

Record the exact time spent ans let managers view total project costs and team performance with customizable reports and drill-down dashboards.

Team Healthcheck

Run regular team healthchecks and retrospectives and track a team's health across various dimensions over time and how they're trending.

The future of Project Management starts with AppMaster!

Successful educators constantly seek out opportunities to learn and grow everywhere. They apply creativity and curiosity to all aspects. We can help you with that.

