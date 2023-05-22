Meta has been slapped with a massive €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) fine by European privacy regulators concerning the transfer of EU user data to the United States. This record fine underscores the growing concerns over data protection and privacy in the digital era.

The original case traces back to a lawsuit filed by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who argued that the framework for transferring EU citizens' data to the US failed to protect European individuals from American surveillance.

Several legal mechanisms for transferring personal data between the US and the EU have been contested, with the latest version, Privacy Shield, being invalidated by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), the EU's highest court, in 2020.

The Irish Data Protection Commission, which oversees Meta's operations within the EU, accused the company of breaching the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) when it persisted in sending European citizens' personal data to the US despite the 2020 ECJ ruling. GDPR, the EU's landmark data protection regulation, took effect in 2018 and governs firms operating within the bloc.

Meta employed a mechanism called standard contractual clauses to transfer personal data in and out of the EU. While this method was not blocked by any EU court, the Irish data watchdog stated that the clauses, combined with additional measures implemented by Meta, did not address the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects identified by the European Court of Justice.

The commission gave Meta an ultimatum to pause any future transfers of personal data to the US within five months from the decision date.

This unprecedented €1.2 billion penalty surpasses any fine ever levied for GDPR breaches. The previous largest fine was a €746 million penalty issued to e-commerce giant Amazon in 2021.

Meta has declared its intention to appeal the decision and the fine. In a blog post published on Monday, Nick Clegg, Meta's President of Global Affairs, and Jennifer Newstead, the company's Chief Legal Officer, stated, We are appealing these decisions and will immediately seek a stay with the courts, who can pause the implementation deadlines, given the harm that these orders would cause, including to the millions of people who use Facebook every day.

This case has drawn attention back to ongoing negotiations between the EU and Washington to agree on a new data transfer mechanism. Although the US and the EU reached a preliminary agreement to establish a new framework for cross-border data transfers last year, it has yet to come into effect.

Meta hopes that the forthcoming EU-US data privacy agreement will be enacted before the Irish regulator's deadlines take effect. Clegg and Newstead commented, If the new framework comes into effect before the implementation deadlines expire, our services can continue as they do today without any disruption or impact on users.

This ongoing legal battle highlights the challenges faced by tech companies in navigating data protection and privacy regulations, including the use of no-code app builders and other innovative solutions like AppMaster.io to help streamline compliance processes and safeguard user data.